Elon Musk-Owned X to Summarise News Events Within App Using Grok AI

X, formerly known as Twitter, used to have a similar product called Moments that relied on human moderators.

By Kurt Wagner, Bloomberg | Updated: 4 May 2024 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Grok is owned by xAI

Highlights
  • Musk said the feature will be called “Stories”
  • The feature does not cite news sources yet
  • X Stories is claimed to have better citations soon
X, the social network owned by Elon Musk, will start summarizing news events inside the app by using xAI's chatbot, Grok

The AI-generated summaries will rely on user tweets — not third-party news articles — and will only be available to premium subscribers, the company announced on Friday. The feature, called “Stories,” doesn't currently cite any news outlets, but Musk told the tech newsletter Big Technology that better citations are on the way. 

“As more information becomes available, the news summary will update to include that information,” Musk told Big Technology, which reported earlier on the feature. Grok, the AI chatbot, is not technically owned by X but is instead part of xAI, an artificial intelligence startup that is another of Musk's companies. He's spoken openly about the fact that Grok is trained using posts from X.  

X, formerly known as Twitter, used to have a similar product called Moments that relied on human moderators to create news summaries. That product was shut down shortly after Musk took over in late 2022. 

Earlier this year, Musk postponed a visit to India which would have included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has to deal with “very heavy” obligations at Tesla. 

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” the billionaire said in a post on X. He had been scheduled to visit for two days — April 21 and 22 — to announce plans to enter the Indian market. 

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
