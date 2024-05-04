X, the social network owned by Elon Musk, will start summarizing news events inside the app by using xAI's chatbot, Grok.

The AI-generated summaries will rely on user tweets — not third-party news articles — and will only be available to premium subscribers, the company announced on Friday. The feature, called “Stories,” doesn't currently cite any news outlets, but Musk told the tech newsletter Big Technology that better citations are on the way.

“As more information becomes available, the news summary will update to include that information,” Musk told Big Technology, which reported earlier on the feature. Grok, the AI chatbot, is not technically owned by X but is instead part of xAI, an artificial intelligence startup that is another of Musk's companies. He's spoken openly about the fact that Grok is trained using posts from X.

X, formerly known as Twitter, used to have a similar product called Moments that relied on human moderators to create news summaries. That product was shut down shortly after Musk took over in late 2022.

