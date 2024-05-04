Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals on Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Amazfit Active and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will conclude on May 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 May 2024 19:04 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals on Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Amazfit Active and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is offering big disocunts on several items
  • Buyers can get additional benefits like cashback and exchange offers
  • The Amazon sale ends on May 7, 2024
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live in India. It started on May 2 for all users in the country and will conclude on May 7. During this time, the e-commerce site is offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including home electronic items such as smart televisions, washing machines and other large appliances. Previously we have told you about tablets, smartphones, laptops, and more you can get at significantly lower prices than their usual rates. Now, we list some of the best deals on a popular personal gadget - smartwatches.

Note that customers can avail of additional benefits like coupons, cashback, exchange and bank offers which are likely to lower the effective price of a product over already discounted sale prices. Buyers who choose to pay ICICI Bank cards, Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD or OneCard Credit Card can get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount alongside other offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users may be eligible to opt for a no-cost EMI payment option.

You can also check out the list of smartwatches under Rs. 20,000 and under Rs. 5,000 you can grab in this sale.

Best smartwatch deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Apple Series 9 GPS 45mm Rs. 44,900 Rs. 34,249
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm Rs. 41,900 Rs. 31,249
OnePlus Watch 2 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 20,999
Amazfit Balance Rs. 30,999 Rs. 20,749
Amazfit Active Rs. 19,999 Rs. 9,899
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE 46mm Rs. 42,999 Rs. 8,999

 

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Amazfit Balance

Amazfit Balance

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Grey
Display Size 38mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Accurate step and distance tracking
  • SpO2 and body composition tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Only Bixby assistant
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) review
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
