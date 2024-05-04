Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Stories Adds New Stickers, Including Frames, Reveal, and More

Instagram Stories Adds New Stickers, Including Frames, Reveal, and More

Instagram introduced a Reveal sticker for Stories. If used, viewers must DM the poster to view the blurred content.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 May 2024 17:51 IST
Instagram Stories Adds New Stickers, Including Frames, Reveal, and More

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram now allows users to create stickers of cutouts from different images

Highlights
  • Instagram claims the new stickers will help users be more creative
  • The new interactive stickers include Add Yours Music, Frames sticker
  • Instagram Story is an immensely popular feature among users
Advertisement

Instagram has released a bunch of new interactive sticker options for users to use on their Stories. Instagram Stories is a popular way for sharing content on the platform, next to posting an image, video or Reel. Users can upload text, images, or video stories and may even combine elements from all these options. The new stickers are claimed to help users express themselves more creatively. One of the many features includes users being able to make stickers to use on their Instagram stories from existing photos in their albums.

Meta confirmed the new series of interactive stickers for Instagram Stories in a blog post. One of the most innovative additions is the Reveal sticker, which essentially 'hides' the content of the Story by blurring it. To view the full story, viewers will have to DM the poster. There is no approval from the poster needed. Once the DM is delivered to the person who posted the Story with the Reveal sticker, the viewer will be able to see all the contents of the Story.

The company is also introducing a new Add Yours Music sticker which Instagram followers of the poster can add their music of choice too. It works similarly to the Add Yours images or Reel sticker. People viewing the story can click on the sticker to post a Story with the same sticker alongside images and music of their choice.

Instagram Stories will also now have a Frames sticker option, which turns any photo into an instant Polaroid-like print. The Cutouts sticker option, true to its name, allows users to create stickers with cutouts from different images to use on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Instagram also recently added a new feature to its iOS app which helps clicking and posting Stories more accessible. iOS users can now add a new lock screen widget which directly opens the Story Camera, allowing users to click a picture or shoot a video and post it as a Story, without opening the main Instagram application.

Meta recently confirmed that Instagram will test features that blur messages with nudity content to protect teenage users and "prevent potential scammers from reaching them." This announcement came on the heels of growing allegations that the Meta-owned apps were addictive and have contributed to mental health issues among young people. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, Instagram Stories, Mark Zuckerberg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Large Appliances

Related Stories

Instagram Stories Adds New Stickers, Including Frames, Reveal, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Understanding Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading: Benefits and Threats
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Stories Adds New Stickers, Including Frames, Reveal, and More
  2. Understanding Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading: Benefits and Threats
  3. Apple Reportedly Adding a new ‘Repair State’ With iOS 17.5 That Keeps Find My on During Repairs
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About India in Q2 Earnings Call, Says It’s an ‘Incredibly Exciting Market’
  6. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  7. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »