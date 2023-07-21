Technology News
  • OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta Commit to Watermark AI Generated Content for Safer Tech, Assures White House

OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta Commit to Watermark AI-Generated Content for Safer Tech, Assures White House

It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2023 16:40 IST
OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta Commit to Watermark AI-Generated Content for Safer Tech, Assures White House

Photo Credit: Reuters

Generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT's human-sounding prose

Highlights
  • This watermark will be embedded in the content in a technical manner
  • This will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images
  • It is unclear how the watermark will be evident

Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said.

The companies - which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com, and OpenAI partner Microsoft - pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity.

The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration's effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.

Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT's human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.

US Senate Majority Chuck Schumer in June called for "comprehensive legislation" to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence.

Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.

President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.

As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to "watermark" all forms of content, from text, images, and audio, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.

This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audio that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.

It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.

The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users' privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta Commit to Watermark AI-Generated Content for Safer Tech, Assures White House
Comment
