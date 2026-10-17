Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Power Bank Deals

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started last week in India with deals across several product categories, including smartphones, laptops, audio products, home appliances and more. Smartphone accessories are listed with up to 65 percent discount in the sale. Customers looking to purchase a power bank can consider models from Xiaomi, URBN, and Portronics at discounted prices. Depending on their requirements, buyers can choose between higher-capacity options for extended use and compact and affordable models for daily use.

Best Power Bank Deals From Top Brands

Customers can find deals on power banks with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacities at reduced prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The Samsung Galaxy 10000mAh Power Bank is listed at Rs. 2,499, down from Rs. 3,999. 25W wireless model is available with free shipping. It can power up to three devices at once using two Type-C wired ports and the wireless charging surface. It ships with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

Similarly, the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh is available at Rs. 1,899 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, down from its listed price of Rs. 3,999. As the name suggests, it has a 20,000mAh battery capacity and supports up to 33W fast charging.

Some high-end power banks are listed with no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail additional discounts on select purchases.

We have compiled a list of some of the best power bank deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The prices mentioned below do not include any additional bank discounts or cashback offers that may be available at checkout. Shoppers should check the product listing for the supported wireless charging standard, charging speeds, battery capacity, and compatibility before purchase.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now URBN Wireless Power Bank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now Portronics Luxcell B 10K Rs. 1,799 Rs. 699 Buy Now Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,199 Buy Now boAt EnergyShroom PB331 Rs. 4,490 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy 10000mAh Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now

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