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Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition: Lucrative Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and More

Apart from price cuts, buyers can leverage a wide array of financial perks during the Diwali edition sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 12:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition: Lucrative Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and More

The iPhone 16 is one of the most notable deals during the sale

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Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition is live now
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at an effective Rs. 86,999
  • HDFC Bank cardholders receive a 10 percent instant discount
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The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition is now live, following up on the massive success of the primary festive sale. With the festive celebrations approaching, this special edition gives buyers another golden opportunity to snap up the smartphones on their wish lists at significantly lower prices than standard market rates. Whether you are looking for top-tier flagships or reliable mid-range daily drivers, e-commerce discounts combined with festive incentives make this the ideal window to upgrade to a new smartphone.

Amazon Sale: Best Smartphone Deals

Among the standout offers of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G headlines as the "Greatest Deal of the Year" for premium Android enthusiasts. It starts at an effective price of Rs. 86,999 during the sale period, inclusive of bank offers. For Apple fans, Amazon has rolled out a massive price cut on the iPhone 16, too. Promoted as the "iPhone Deal of the Year," the handset is now available starting at Rs. 68,999, down from its original list price of Rs. 89,900.

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Beyond straightforward price cuts, buyers can leverage a wide array of financial perks during the Diwali edition sale. Shoppers using HDFC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount. Additionally, platforms are offering 10 percent savings with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and 10 percent cashback options via Amazon Pay Later.

Those who do not want to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront can take advantage of flexible no-cost EMI options that extend across major flagship and mid-range devices.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iPhone 16 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 68,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G Higher Rs. 1,29,499 Buy Here
OPPO Find X10 5G Rs. 1,79,999 Rs. 1,39,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 15R (16GB + 512GB) Rs. 68,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11 (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 55,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11x Rs. 45,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Here
OnePlus N6x (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 28,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Here
Redmi 15C 5G Prime (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition, Iphone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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