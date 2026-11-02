The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition is now live, following up on the massive success of the primary festive sale. With the festive celebrations approaching, this special edition gives buyers another golden opportunity to snap up the smartphones on their wish lists at significantly lower prices than standard market rates. Whether you are looking for top-tier flagships or reliable mid-range daily drivers, e-commerce discounts combined with festive incentives make this the ideal window to upgrade to a new smartphone.

Amazon Sale: Best Smartphone Deals

Among the standout offers of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G headlines as the "Greatest Deal of the Year" for premium Android enthusiasts. It starts at an effective price of Rs. 86,999 during the sale period, inclusive of bank offers. For Apple fans, Amazon has rolled out a massive price cut on the iPhone 16, too. Promoted as the "iPhone Deal of the Year," the handset is now available starting at Rs. 68,999, down from its original list price of Rs. 89,900.

Beyond straightforward price cuts, buyers can leverage a wide array of financial perks during the Diwali edition sale. Shoppers using HDFC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount. Additionally, platforms are offering 10 percent savings with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and 10 percent cashback options via Amazon Pay Later.

Those who do not want to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront can take advantage of flexible no-cost EMI options that extend across major flagship and mid-range devices.

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