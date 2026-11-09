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Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Projectors From BenQ, XGIMI, WZATCO and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale offers up to 65 percent discount on projectors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 19:19 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Projectors From BenQ, XGIMI, WZATCO and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

BenQ GP520 4K projector is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,17,990

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale is now live
  • E GATE Atom 4X+ projector is available at Rs. 7,740
  • Budget-conscious shoppers can check out the WZATCO Yuva Go Plus
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Amazon started its Great Indian Festival last month in India. The e-commerce platform is now hosting a special Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale with discounts on a range of electronic products. The ongoing festive sale offers up to 65 percent off on select projector models from brands such as BenQ, XGIMI, WZATCO, Lumio and E GATE. Buyers can also avail of additional savings through eligible bank offers, exchange deals and No Cost EMI options. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Projector Deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale features discounts across different projectors from top brands. Models with Full HD and 4K resolution support and Google TV are listed with price cuts in the sale. Some models offer automatic keystone correction and high brightness levels.

Buyers looking for a premium 4K home entertainment projector with a premium budget can consider the BenQ GP520, which is listed at Rs. 1,17,990 during the ongoing Amazon sale, down from its original price of Rs. 1,99,000. It offers 2,600 ANSI lumens of brightness. 

The Lumio Arc 5 Portable is another option for users looking for a projector with Google TV support. It can be grabbed for Rs. 17,489, down from Rs. 35,999. Buyers looking for affordable models can consider the E Gate Atom 4X+ projector, which costs Rs. 7,740, down from its listed price of Rs. 30,000. 

In addition to the listed discounts, eligible customers can get 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using select Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and RBL Bank cards. No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available. Amazon Pay ICICI card users will get additional discounts.

Here we have listed the best projector deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale. Final prices may vary depending on product availability, seller offers and applicable bank discounts. 

 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
BenQ GP520 4K  Rs. 1,99,000 Rs. 1,17,990 Buy Now
WZATCO Yuva Go Plus  Rs. 23,990 Rs. 5,740 Buy Now
Lumio Arc 5 Portable  Rs. 35,999 Rs. 17,489 Buy Now
XGIMI Horizon 20 4K RGB Triple Laser Rs. 3,29,999 Rs. 1,89,999 Buy Now
XGIMI Vibe One 1080p (Netflix, Google TV) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
E GATE Atom 4X+ Rs. 30,000 Rs. 7,740 Buy Now
 
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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