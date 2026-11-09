Amazon started its Great Indian Festival last month in India. The e-commerce platform is now hosting a special Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale with discounts on a range of electronic products. The ongoing festive sale offers up to 65 percent off on select projector models from brands such as BenQ, XGIMI, WZATCO, Lumio and E GATE. Buyers can also avail of additional savings through eligible bank offers, exchange deals and No Cost EMI options.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Projector Deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale features discounts across different projectors from top brands. Models with Full HD and 4K resolution support and Google TV are listed with price cuts in the sale. Some models offer automatic keystone correction and high brightness levels.

Buyers looking for a premium 4K home entertainment projector with a premium budget can consider the BenQ GP520, which is listed at Rs. 1,17,990 during the ongoing Amazon sale, down from its original price of Rs. 1,99,000. It offers 2,600 ANSI lumens of brightness.

The Lumio Arc 5 Portable is another option for users looking for a projector with Google TV support. It can be grabbed for Rs. 17,489, down from Rs. 35,999. Buyers looking for affordable models can consider the E Gate Atom 4X+ projector, which costs Rs. 7,740, down from its listed price of Rs. 30,000.

In addition to the listed discounts, eligible customers can get 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using select Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and RBL Bank cards. No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available. Amazon Pay ICICI card users will get additional discounts.

Here we have listed the best projector deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale. Final prices may vary depending on product availability, seller offers and applicable bank discounts.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link BenQ GP520 4K Rs. 1,99,000 Rs. 1,17,990 Buy Now WZATCO Yuva Go Plus Rs. 23,990 Rs. 5,740 Buy Now Lumio Arc 5 Portable Rs. 35,999 Rs. 17,489 Buy Now XGIMI Horizon 20 4K RGB Triple Laser Rs. 3,29,999 Rs. 1,89,999 Buy Now XGIMI Vibe One 1080p (Netflix, Google TV) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now E GATE Atom 4X+ Rs. 30,000 Rs. 7,740 Buy Now

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