Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is still live for Prime and non-Prime members in India. The sale event was kicked off on October 8 and is still offering discounts on a number of gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Apart from these, you can also get your hands on other home appliances, like dishwashers, at a relatively low price. The e-commerce giant has listed dishwashers from brands like Hisense, Hafele, IFB, Midea, and Bosch. Along with direct price cuts, the company is providing bank offers and cashback to customers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Dishwashers From Reputable Brands

For customers planning to buy their first dishwasher or upgrade to a newer model, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering discounts on models from Hisense, Hafele, IFB, Midea, and Bosch. Apart from direct price cuts, you can avail an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with an SBI credit or debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Alternatively, you can get a 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher at a discounted price of Rs. 31,590, marking a discount of Rs. 20,000 from its listed price of Rs. 51,990. Similarly, the IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean Technology Freestanding Dishwasher is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 42,790, instead of its listed price of Rs. 49,990.

Here is the list of the best deals on dishwashers that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. However, it is worth noting that these prices only account for the direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail additional bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and cashback at checkout. While you decide which dishwasher you wish to buy, you can take a look at the top deals on Bluetooth speakers and ANC earbuds.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Dishwashers From Reputable Brands

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher Rs. 51,990 Rs. 31,590 Buy Now Hafele Aqua Chrome Dishwasher Rs. 53,350 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean Technology Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 49,990 Rs. 42,790 Buy Now Midea 13 Place Setting Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 36,990 Rs. 22,989 Buy Now Bosch 13 Place Setting Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 61,190 Rs. 47,590 Buy Now Bosch 14 Place Settings Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 75,690 Rs. 58,790 Buy Now

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