Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Dishwasher Deals From Hafele, IFB, Bosch and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has entered its sixth day, offering deals on various electronics.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 07:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Dishwasher Deals From Hafele, IFB, Bosch and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has listed dishwashers with discounts

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started on October 8
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is providing various bank offers
  • You can save up to Rs. 20,000 on a new dishwasher
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is still live for Prime and non-Prime members in India. The sale event was kicked off on October 8 and is still offering discounts on a number of gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Apart from these, you can also get your hands on other home appliances, like dishwashers, at a relatively low price. The e-commerce giant has listed dishwashers from brands like Hisense, Hafele, IFB, Midea, and Bosch. Along with direct price cuts, the company is providing bank offers and cashback to customers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Dishwashers From Reputable Brands

For customers planning to buy their first dishwasher or upgrade to a newer model, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering discounts on models from Hisense, Hafele, IFB, Midea, and Bosch. Apart from direct price cuts, you can avail an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with an SBI credit or debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Alternatively, you can get a 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher at a discounted price of Rs. 31,590, marking a discount of Rs. 20,000 from its listed price of Rs. 51,990. Similarly, the IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean Technology Freestanding Dishwasher is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 42,790, instead of its listed price of Rs. 49,990.

Here is the list of the best deals on dishwashers that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. However, it is worth noting that these prices only account for the direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail additional bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and cashback at checkout. While you decide which dishwasher you wish to buy, you can take a look at the top deals on Bluetooth speakers and ANC earbuds.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Dishwashers From Reputable Brands

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher Rs. 51,990 Rs. 31,590 Buy Now
Hafele Aqua Chrome Dishwasher Rs. 53,350 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now
IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean Technology Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 49,990 Rs. 42,790 Buy Now
Midea 13 Place Setting Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 36,990 Rs. 22,989 Buy Now
Bosch 13 Place Setting Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 61,190 Rs. 47,590 Buy Now
Bosch 14 Place Settings Free-Standing Dishwasher Rs. 75,690 Rs. 58,790 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, Amazon, Hisense, Hafele, IFB, Midea, Bosch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TVs Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi and More
Ethereum NFT Marketplace Blur Faces Closure After Volumes Crash 99 Percent

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Dishwasher Deals From Hafele, IFB, Bosch and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors Launched in India
  2. EA Sports FC 27 Review: Football Goes Open World Without Moving Forward
  3. Google Rolls Out Gemini 4 Argon AI Model Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Window AC Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Dishwasher Deals From Hafele, IFB, Bosch and More
  4. Google Gemini 4 Argon Launched Globally for Developers and Enterprises
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TVs Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi and More
  6. South Korea Restricts Access to KuCoin, MEXC and 25 Other Crypto Platforms
  7. Apple TV 4K (4th Generation), HomePod Mini 2 Launched in India With Siri AI: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Launches HomeView as Its First Smart Display With Siri AI, Home Controls: Price, Specifications
  9. Sony Will Launch a Midnight Black Digital Edition PS5 in Japan Next Month
  10. Ethereum NFT Marketplace Blur Faces Closure After Volumes Crash 99 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »