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Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones, iPhones

Customers can grab flagships from Apple and Samsung at significantly lower prices than their standard market rates ahead of Diwali.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 17:57 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones, iPhones

S25 Ultra was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra effective price drops to Rs. 86,999
  • iPhone 16 price drops significantly from its launch price of Rs. 79,900
  • Customers can grab bank discounts and no-cost EMI benefits too
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The festive season is in full swing right now. But if you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, then the market has seen phone prices rapidly climb due to an ongoing shortage of essential memory components. This crunch has made already premium smartphones, particularly high-end flagships from brands like Samsung and Apple, even more expensive to purchase under normal circumstances. Thankfully, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition sale has arrived just in time. It offers a small window for buyers to grab these devices at significantly lower prices than their standard market rates ahead of Diwali.

Amazon Sale: Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Among the standout offers of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G headlines as the "Greatest Deal of the Year" for premium Android enthusiasts. It starts at an effective price of Rs. 86,999 during the sale period, inclusive of bank offers. For context, it was launched in 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

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You can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver colour options. However, the availability of the deal and the colour depends on the e-commerce giant's availability.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 86,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy S26+ Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 99,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G Rs. 1,84,999 Rs. 1,29,499 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 46,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M17 Rs. 23,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M07 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Deals on iPhones

For Apple fans, Amazon has rolled out a massive price cut on the iPhone 16. The e-commerce giant is promoting it as the "iPhone Deal of the Year”. The handset is currently available starting at Rs. 68,999 for the base variant with 128GB of onboard storage. It was launched in India in 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iPhone 16 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 68,999 Buy Here
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,44,900 Buy Here
iPhone Air (256GB) Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,19,900 Buy Here
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,29,900 Buy Here
iPhone 17 (256GB) Rs. 99,900 Rs. 92,900 Buy Here
iPhone 17e (256GB) Rs. 79,900 Rs. 72,490 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition, Iphone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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