The festive season is in full swing right now. But if you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, then the market has seen phone prices rapidly climb due to an ongoing shortage of essential memory components. This crunch has made already premium smartphones, particularly high-end flagships from brands like Samsung and Apple, even more expensive to purchase under normal circumstances. Thankfully, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition sale has arrived just in time. It offers a small window for buyers to grab these devices at significantly lower prices than their standard market rates ahead of Diwali.

Amazon Sale: Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Among the standout offers of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G headlines as the "Greatest Deal of the Year" for premium Android enthusiasts. It starts at an effective price of Rs. 86,999 during the sale period, inclusive of bank offers. For context, it was launched in 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

You can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver colour options. However, the availability of the deal and the colour depends on the e-commerce giant's availability.

Amazon Sale: Deals on iPhones

For Apple fans, Amazon has rolled out a massive price cut on the iPhone 16. The e-commerce giant is promoting it as the "iPhone Deal of the Year”. The handset is currently available starting at Rs. 68,999 for the base variant with 128GB of onboard storage. It was launched in India in 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900.

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