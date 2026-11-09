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Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Headphones and TWS

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 17:57 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Headphones and TWS

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering best deals on headphones and TWS

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Highlights
  • Amazon’s festive sale also offers cashback and exchange bonuses
  • You can save up to Rs. 15,000 on your next headphones
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 ships with support for ANC
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started early last month. Later, the e-commerce giant introduced the reloaded version of the sale event for the ongoing festive season. Now, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale is live. While Diwali celebrations are over, the e-commerce platform is still offering multiple electronics, such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at relatively low prices. For audiophiles and avid music listeners, the company has also listed headphones and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at discounted prices. You can also avail instant bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses to maximise your savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale Offers on Headphones and TWS

If you are in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale is offering various audio devices at up to Rs. 15,000 in discounts. Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 8,000, with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank credit and debit cards. You can also avail a cashback of Rs. 150 on your first order, a 10 percent cashback on EMI transactions, or unlimited cashback of 5 percent with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

You can get your hands on the Spigen SA-HP P10 Over-Ear Headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 2,374, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 5,899. Similarly, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC are listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 8,999, instead of their listed price of Rs. 16,900, marking a price drop of about Rs. 8,000. Flagship earphones and headphones from Sony are also available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale.

Here, we have prepared a list of the best deals on different audio devices, including headphones and earbuds, that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale. However, it is worth noting that some of the deals listed below mention the effective pricing, which includes bank discounts and cashback that you can avail at checkout.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Top Deals on Headphones and TWS

Product List Price Sale Price Product Link
Spigen SA-HP P10 Over Ear Headphones Rs. 5,899 Rs. 2,374 Buy Now
Noise ALT Buds with ANC Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 with ANC Rs. 34,990 Rs. 19,740 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC Rs. 16,900 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
JBL Tune 770 NC Rs. 7,250 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Boat Rockerz Plus 435 Bluetooth Headphones Rs. 2,490 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with ANC Rs. 3,499 Rs. 3,199 Buy Now
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro TWS with ANC Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Sony WF-C710NSA TWS with ANC Rs. 12,990 Rs. 6,489 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones with ANC Rs. 49,990 Rs. 35,989 Buy Now
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Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good ANC
  • Long battery life
  • Effective ANC
  • Compact case
  • High-Res Audio support
  • Bad
  • Mids are slightly recessed
  • Matte case attracts smudges
  • No true hybrid ANC
Read detailed OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, lightweight fit
  • Great ANC for the price
  • Clean, balanced sound with punchy bass
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging support
  • Bad
  • No LHDC support
  • Wind noise suppression could be better outdoors
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Spigen, Sony, Noise, Boat, Sennheiser, JBL, Bose, OnePlus, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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