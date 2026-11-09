Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started early last month. Later, the e-commerce giant introduced the reloaded version of the sale event for the ongoing festive season. Now, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale is live. While Diwali celebrations are over, the e-commerce platform is still offering multiple electronics, such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at relatively low prices. For audiophiles and avid music listeners, the company has also listed headphones and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at discounted prices. You can also avail instant bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses to maximise your savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale Offers on Headphones and TWS

If you are in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale is offering various audio devices at up to Rs. 15,000 in discounts. Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 8,000, with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank credit and debit cards. You can also avail a cashback of Rs. 150 on your first order, a 10 percent cashback on EMI transactions, or unlimited cashback of 5 percent with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

You can get your hands on the Spigen SA-HP P10 Over-Ear Headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 2,374, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 5,899. Similarly, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC are listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 8,999, instead of their listed price of Rs. 16,900, marking a price drop of about Rs. 8,000. Flagship earphones and headphones from Sony are also available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale.

Here, we have prepared a list of the best deals on different audio devices, including headphones and earbuds, that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale. However, it is worth noting that some of the deals listed below mention the effective pricing, which includes bank discounts and cashback that you can avail at checkout.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Top Deals on Headphones and TWS

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