ISRO Releases New Images of the Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander: See Here

The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) will on Friday be lowered to an orbit that takes it closer to the Moon's surface.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 August 2023 17:54 IST


Photo Credit: Screengrab/ ISRO

ISRO has shared the images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera on X

  • The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan)
  • The Lander Module had successfully undergone a deboosting on Friday
  • It will undergo the second deboosting operation on August 20

ISRO on Friday released a set of visuals of the Moon captured by cameras positioned on the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The images, captured after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft on Thursday, showed the craters on the Moon's surface that were marked on the photographs released by ISRO as 'Fabry', 'Giordano Bruno' and 'Harkhebi J'.

The country's space agency shared on X (formerly Twitter) the images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, and visuals from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17 -- just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.

The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) will on Friday be lowered into an orbit that takes it closer to the Moon's surface for the soft landing on the Lunar south pole on August 23.

Meanwhile, ISRO on Friday said that Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module had successfully undergone a deboosting (slowing down) operation taking it closer to the Moon, and that its health is normal.

The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), will undergo the second deboosting operation on August 20, to be lowered to an orbit that takes it much closer to the Moon's surface.

" The Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST," ISRO said in a post on X.

The Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 had successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the satellite was launched on July 14. 

Further reading: ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, Moon
Generative AI Being Used by Advertisers Across Firms, With Risks of Copyright and Security Involved

