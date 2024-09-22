Technology News
ISRO EOS-08 Satellite Begins Operations, Captures Thermal Images of Pune With EOIR Payload

The EOS-08’s infrared capabilities captured its first thermal image of Pune, improving agriculture and wildfire monitoring.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 September 2024 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

The satellite was launched on the space agency's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on August 16

Highlights
  • EOS-08 captures first thermal image of Pune on August 19
  • Advanced thermal imaging improves wildfire and crop monitoring
  • EOIR payload’s high-resolution thermal data aids urban heat mapping
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently announced the start of operations for its Electro Optical-Infrared (EOIR) payload placed inside the EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite. The satellite was launched on the space agency's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on August 16. The main goal of this mission is to improve India's thermal imaging capabilities. Said to be state-of-the-art, the EOIR payload is developed by ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC), is equipped with mid-wave infrared (MIR) and long-wave infrared (LWIR) channels, offering high-resolution imaging capabilities.

First Thermal Images Captured

On August 19, the EOIR payload took its first thermal image over Pune, showcasing the accuracy of the MIR channel, confirmed the Indian space agency. Just two days later, on August 21, it captured images of the Namibia Desert, using the LWIR channel to display detailed thermal data.

isro eoir pune EOIR Image Over Pune City

EOIR Image Over Pune City
Photo Credit: ISRO

 

These images demonstrate the payload's capacity to capture temperature variations with spatial accuracy down to eight metres, significantly enhancing thermal mapping. These technologies are set to play a crucial role in various sectors, including agriculture, wildfire management, and urban planning.

Comparison with Landsat-09

To validate the EOIR payload's performance, its data was compared to that of the Landsat-09 satellite's Thermal Infrared Sensor (TIRS). The comparison over Santiago, Chile, confirmed the superior resolution of Isro's technology, enabling more precise and detailed thermal measurements.

Applications Across Fields

In agriculture, the EOIR payload's data can improve water use and crop yields by mapping soil moisture and monitoring vegetation health. Its ability to detect heat emissions makes it an effective tool for wildfire detection and management. Urban planners can also benefit, using the high-resolution data to identify Urban Heat Islands (UHI) and design sustainable cities.

Ongoing Validation

The EOIR data is being processed at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC-ISRO), using algorithms created by SAC-ISRO. This will help provide actionable insights, solidifying the payload's role in environmental monitoring and addressing climate challenges.

 

