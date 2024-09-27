Technology News
English Edition

Chandrayaan-3 Rover Discovers Ancient Moon Crater Older Than South Pole-Aitken Basin

Pragyan rover discovers a 160 km crater, thought to be older than the South Pole-Aitken basin, advancing lunar science.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 11:19 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Rover Discovers Ancient Moon Crater Older Than South Pole-Aitken Basin

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Rover recent discovers an ancient cater that is said to the oldest on the Moon's surface.

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover finds 160 km wide ancient crater
  • Crater likely formed before the South Pole-Aitken basin
  • Discovery made through Vikram lander and Pragyan rover
Advertisement

Chandrayaan-3, the successful lunar mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), continues to contribute to lunar exploration. A recent analysis of data transmitted by the Pragyan rover has led to the identification of a 160 km wide ancient crater. This crater is believed to have been formed before the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, which was previously regarded as the moon's oldest and largest impact basin. The discovery further highlights the significance of Chandrayaan-3 in advancing our understanding of the moon's geological history.

Older Crater Uncovered by Pragyan Rover

The analysis was conducted using data from both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, which completed their primary mission on September 3, 2023. After this, they were placed in sleep mode. A paper released by scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad, including Dr. S. Vijayan, titled “Chandrayaan-3 landing site evolution by South Pole-Aitken basin and other impact craters”, reveals that the Chandrayaan-3 landing site was within a previously buried crater. This crater is thought to be much older than the SPA basin itself, which lies around 350 km from the SPA basin's rim.

A Closer Look at the Landing Site

Using the Pragyan rover's navigation camera (Navcam) and a high-resolution optical camera, ISRO captured images of a heavily degraded, semi-circular structure surrounding the landing site. This structure is now being considered one of the oldest features on the lunar surface. Scientists suggest that this ancient crater was covered by ejecta materials from the SPA basin and 11 other surrounding impact basins.

Future Lunar Missions Could Benefit

The findings from this mission are providing valuable insights into the moon's history and are expected to assist in future lunar explorations, such as Chandrayaan-4, which is slated for 2027. Prof. Anil Bhardwaj, a JC Bose Fellow and Director at PRL, acknowledged this discovery in a post, crediting Dr. S. Vijayan and his team for their pioneering research.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Chandrayaan-3, Pragyan Rover, South Pole-Aitken Basin, Moon Crater Discovery, ISRO, Vikram Lander, moon missions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Rover Discovers Ancient Moon Crater Older Than South Pole-Aitken Basin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  6. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  2. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
  3. LG Smart TVs Are Showing Screensaver Ads to ‘Utilise Idle Screen Time’
  4. Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
  5. Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
  6. Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
  8. LinkedIn Silently Rolls Back Artificial Intelligence Prompts on Its Platform: Report
  9. YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers
  10. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Purchase of Chipmaker's Product Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »