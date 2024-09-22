Technology News
ISRO Chief Says Gaganyaan Mission Will Proceed Cautiously to Avoid Boeing Starliner-Like Incident: Report

ISRO Chief S Somanath highlights cautious approach for Gaganyaan, reflecting on Boeing Starliner challenges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 September 2024 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

ISRO chief S Somnath also highlighted the agency' upcoming Venus Orbiter Mission

Highlights
  • ISRO’s Gaganyaan to proceed with caution, says S Somanath
  • Boeing Starliner faced challenges, astronauts delayed
  • ISRO planning Venus mission by 2028, highlights space exploration
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S Somanath, reportedly emphasised the need for caution with Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission, despite it being ready for launch by the end of the year. At a press briefing, Somanath referred to the issues faced by NASA's Boeing Starliner spacecraft, warning of potential risks. The Starliner, launched on June 5 with astronauts on board, was due to return on September 7, but the astronauts were stranded due to technical challenges. NASA astronauts Sunitha Williams and Butch Wilmore will now return in February 2024 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Exploring New Frontiers: Venus Mission

ISRO's ambitious Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) was also highlighted by Somanath as a key project approved by the Union Cabinet, according to a Business Standard report. With a budget of Rs. 1,236 crore, this mission is expected to launch in March 2028.

The Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which is currently under development, will take seven years to complete, so the Venus mission will use the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) instead.

Challenges of Venus Exploration

Though Venus is Earth's closest planetary neighbour, it presents more challenges than Mars due to its extreme atmospheric conditions. S Somanath told the publication that Venus' atmosphere has 100 times more pressure than Earth's, making it a more complex target despite being closer. Russia, China, and Japan are also planning missions to Venus by 2030, making India's mission a key milestone in the race for space exploration.

Growing Interest in Space Startups

The ISRO Chairman also expressed excitement about the growing interest in India's space sector, particularly the contributions from startups. Somanath acknowledged the impressive developments in satellite technology from private companies, noting a major shift in the space industry landscape.

 

