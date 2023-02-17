Technology News

Elon Musk's SpaceX Faces $175,000 Fine for Failing to Submit Starlink Safety Data

The proposed penalty is SpaceX's latest bout of tension with the FAA.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 February 2023 23:39 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX Faces $175,000 Fine for Failing to Submit Starlink Safety Data

The data helps to assess probability of launch vehicle colliding with other objects orbiting Earth

Highlights
  • SpaceX has 30 days to respond to FAA after receiving the penalty notice
  • In 2020, the FAA found SpaceX in violation of launch regulations
  • In 2021, the FAA revised SpaceX commercial launch requirements

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday proposed a $175,000 (nearly Rs. 1.45 crore) civil penalty against SpaceX for failing to submit some safety data to the agency prior to an August 2022 launch of Starlink satellites.

The FAA said SpaceX was required to submit the information, known as launch collision analysis trajectory data, directly to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch. The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth. SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the penalty notice.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed penalty is SpaceX's latest bout of tension with the FAA as the Elon Musk-owned company's fast-pace launch business tests US launch and rocket reentry regulations.

In 2020, the FAA found SpaceX in violation of launch regulations for allowing a prototype of the company's giant Starship rocket to liftoff without securing approval of key data involving the vehicle's potential blast radius.

In 2021, the FAA revised SpaceX commercial launch requirements to mandate that an FAA safety inspector be present for every flight at its Boca Chica launch facility after the FAA said the company violated license requirements for a Starship launch.

Earlier this month, SpaceX announced its plans to fire up all 33 engines powering its massive Starship launch system ahead of its first orbital launch, a key milestone in the company's efforts to reach the moon and Mars. The announcement comes about two weeks after the company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, filled the rocket and booster with propellant in a “wet dress rehearsal.”

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FAA, Elon Musk, SpaceX, Starlink
Binance's US Partner Confirms Role of Trading Platform in Operating CEO Zhao's Firm
Microsoft's Bing Plans AI Ads, Testing Them in Early Version of Chatbot
Featured video of the day
How Coughing Into Your Smartphone Can Tell You About Lung Health

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX Faces $175,000 Fine for Failing to Submit Starlink Safety Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  3. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  5. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  6. Lost Movie Review
  7. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G Review: A Performance Champ?
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Pulls Back on Potential Investments in the US, Confirms CEO Zhao
  2. Microsoft's Bing Plans AI Ads, Testing Them in Early Version of Chatbot
  3. Elon Musk's SpaceX Faces $175,000 Fine for Failing to Submit Starlink Safety Data
  4. Binance's US Partner Confirms Role of Trading Platform in Operating CEO Zhao's Firm
  5. Redmi 12C Launch Date, Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  6. OnePlus Ace 2 Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Details
  7. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant, Xiaomi 13 Lite Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch at MWC 2023
  8. Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content During His Recent Visit
  9. Jammu and Kashmir Government to Procure Fleet of 200 Electric Buses for Jammu and Srinagar: Officials
  10. Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Have Most Comprehensive EV Policies in India, Study Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.