Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater

Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater

Green roofs in Shanghai can filter up to 75.5% of rainborne microplastics, with the potential to capture 56.2 tons yearly citywide.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 June 2025 22:55 IST
Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater

Photo Credit: Communications Earth & Environment (2025)

Tongji University study shows green roofs can trap most rainborne microplastics

Highlights
  • Green roofs can remove up to 97.5% of microplastics from rainwater
  • Most microplastics are stored in the soil and effectiveness increases w
  • Shanghai could filter 56.2 metric tons of microplastics annually if all
Advertisement

The research team at Tongji University collaborated with a colleague from the Shanghai Academy of Landscape Architecture Science and Planning, finding that growing plants on roofs can be an effective method for removing microplastics from the air. In this study, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, the team measured the amounts of microplastics on the plants and soil in which they grow. Previous research has shown that growing plants on roofs can reduce heating and cooling bills, as well as clear the air surrounding them of pollution.

Testing Plant Types and Microplastic Exposure

As per the study, the research team found whether the growing plants have microplastics or not. To know this, they planted two different types of plants, which are used on rooftops in Shanghai. Further, they introduced microplastic particles in the air near those plants at common levels found in Shanghai. The researchers then introduced simulated rains, after measuring the microplastic levels in the soil and on the plants.

Green Roofs Trap the Majority of Microplastics from Rain

What they found was that the plants did a great job of pulling the microplastics from the rain by growing through the air above them. The green roof system created by researchers consisted of a soil layer, which pulled the microplastics from the rainwater that falls on it to around 97.5%.

Microplastics Mostly Captured in Soil, Not on Leaves

And after conducting the measurements through multiple rains, the team came to know that the percentage of microplastics removed further increased with the intensity of the rainfall.

The researchers found that leaves were collecting less of the microplastics, but the bulk was deposited in the soil in a better way, rather than in a fibre-like shape.

Shanghai's Green Roof Potential to Capture Microplastics

The team noted that Shanghai currently has only 38.33 million square feet of roof occupied by vegetation. However, based on their findings, they suggest, it is possible that Shanghai could capture around 56.2 metric tons of microplastic every year if the rooftops of all the buildings were made green.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: green roofs, microplastics, rainwater pollution, Shanghai pollution control, rooftop vegetation, urban sustainability, environmental research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera
Apple Sued by Shareholders for Allegedly Overstating AI Progress
Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Compact Smartphone Launched With 6,500mAh Battery
  2. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G Long Term Review: A Blend of Style, Speed, and Power
  4. Oppo K13x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Tesla Set to Open India Showrooms in July With Made-in-China EVs
  6. Honor Magic V5 Thickness, RAM and Storage Details TeasedÂ Ahead of Launch
  7. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G India Launch Timeline, Design and Colours Revealed
  8. 'Ghost' Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India's Ancient Tectonic Shift
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift
  2. Blue Origin’s Crewed Suborbital Launch Delayed Again Due to Weather Conditions
  3. Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater
  4. SpaceX to Launch Over 150 Memorial DNA Capsules into Orbit on Celestis’ Perseverance Flight
  5. Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera
  6. The Gilded Age OTT Release: Where to Watch This HBO Original Series
  7. Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Yugi Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC With Up to 15 Percent Improved CPU Performance, Xclipse 950 GPU Launched
  10. Vivo X200 FE With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »