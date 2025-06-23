Technology News
English Edition

Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera

Rubin Observatory will debut its first cosmic images in a livestream event on June 23 at 11 a.m. EDT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 June 2025 21:53 IST
Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera

Photo Credit: NOIRLab

The Rubin Observatory's 3,200-MP camera to deliver first images in a global livestream on June 23

Highlights
  • Rubin Observatory to unveil its first cosmic images on June 23 livestre
  • The world’s largest 3,200-MP camera to capture dynamic cosmic sky-wide
  • Observatory named after dark matter trailblazer astronomer Vera Rubin
Advertisement

A new era of cosmic wonder dawns as Vera C. Rubin Observatory receives first celestial images at live reveal on June 23, 2025. Perched atop Cerro Pachón in the Chilean Andes, this observatory has the world's largest digital camera — an impressive 3,200-megapixel contraption. The livestream, which is called “First Look: Images from the Rubin Observatory LSST Camera”, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) and will be simulcast on Space.com and the observatory's official YouTube and event channels.

Rubin Observatory Set to Revolutionize Sky Surveys with First Images and LSST Mission

According to a Space.com report, the Rubin Observatory is a project of the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Department of Energy (DOE) and is tasked with conducting the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). Over the next decade, the telescope will repeatedly photograph the full southern sky, building up colossal time-lapse datasets that will enable scientists to study everything from the motion of asteroids to supernovae and the evolution of galaxies.

Its massive 8.4-metre primary mirror and large field of view are designed to detect transient cosmic events. The observatory is also forecast to provide substantial gains in the data's potential to explain dark matter and dark energy — key scientific goals from the work of the observatory's namesake, astronomer Vera Rubin.

Full operations will not begin until later this year, but the release of the next image is considered a milestone in the telescope's commissioning process. These first pictures won't just demonstrate what its instruments can do; they will also excite the scientific community and the general public.
Like the celebrated reveal of the James Webb Space Telescope's first light, this debut marks a turning point. With eyes now turned skyward, the Rubin Observatory is ready to deliver the universe in unprecedented resolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rubin Observatory, Vera C. Rubin, LSST, space telescope, dark matter, space survey, astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitcoin Nears $101,000 While Altcoin Prices Decline Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Apple Sued by Shareholders for Allegedly Overstating AI Progress

Related Stories

Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Compact Smartphone Launched With 6,500mAh Battery
  2. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G India Launch Timeline, Design and Colours Revealed
  3. Tecno Spark Go 2 India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  4. Oakley Meta Glasses With Meta AI Assistant Announced: See Features
  5. Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC Unveiled Ahead of Next Galaxy Unpacked Event
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G Long Term Review: A Blend of Style, Speed, and Power
  7. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Tesla Set to Open India Showrooms in July With Made-in-China EVs
  9. Google Offers to Tweak Search Results to Stave off EU Antitrust Fine
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift
  2. Blue Origin’s Crewed Suborbital Launch Delayed Again Due to Weather Conditions
  3. Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater
  4. SpaceX to Launch Over 150 Memorial DNA Capsules into Orbit on Celestis’ Perseverance Flight
  5. Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera
  6. The Gilded Age OTT Release: Where to Watch This HBO Original Series
  7. Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Yugi Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC With Up to 15 Percent Improved CPU Performance, Xclipse 950 GPU Launched
  10. Vivo X200 FE With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »