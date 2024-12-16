Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • KAIST Researchers Increase Lithium Metal Battery Lifespan by 750 Percent with Water Based Solution

KAIST Researchers Increase Lithium Metal Battery Lifespan by 750 Percent with Water-Based Solution

KAIST researchers extend lithium metal battery lifespan by 750% with an eco-friendly water-based solution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 13:12 IST
KAIST Researchers Increase Lithium Metal Battery Lifespan by 750 Percent with Water-Based Solution

Photo Credit: Advanced Materials (2024)

Synthesis and characterization of C-Li@P protection membrane for Li metal.

Advertisement

The lifespan of lithium metal batteries has been significantly extended by researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). A study published in Advanced Materials details the development of an eco-friendly protective layer, resulting in a 750 percent increase in the lifespan of lithium metal anodes. According to the research, water served as the only solvent during the manufacturing process, addressing both environmental concerns and battery performance challenges.

Groundbreaking Eco-Friendly Solution

The study was published in the journal Advanced Materials. Professor Il-Doo Kim from KAIST's Department of Materials Science and Engineering, alongside Professor Jiyoung Lee from Ajou University, led the research. A protective layer using hollow nanofibres was created through an electrospinning process, relying on guar gum extracted from plants. The approach eliminates the need for toxic materials typically used in such technologies, according to reports.

This layer functions both physically and chemically, stabilising lithium-ion growth and suppressing dendrite formation. The hollow spaces within the fibres minimise random lithium accumulation on the metal surface. Reports indicate that this innovative design maintains 93.3% capacity even after 300 charge-discharge cycles.

Impact on Battery Technology

It has been stated that conventional protective coatings often involve expensive and environmentally harmful processes, with limited efficacy. In contrast, the KAIST method prioritises sustainability, as the biodegradable layer decomposes completely in soil within a month.

Speaking to several media outlets, Professor Kim explained that the dual-action mechanism of the protective layer allowed for improved control over reversible reactions between lithium metal and electrolytes. This, he emphasised, achieved a longer-lasting anode with reduced environmental impact.

As battery demand continues to grow, the team's water-based, eco-conscious method is expected to contribute significantly to the development of next-generation energy storage systems. These findings mark an important step towards reducing the ecological footprint of battery production and disposal, as reported by experts

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lithium Metal, KAIST, Battery Technology, Eco-friendly, Research, Sustainable Batteries, Energy Storage
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Jupiter’s Moon Io Shows No Magma Ocean as New Findings Explain Volcanic Eruptions
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
KAIST Researchers Increase Lithium Metal Battery Lifespan by 750 Percent with Water-Based Solution
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
  2. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  3. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  4. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  5. Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Exceeding $106,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Warns Saltwater Intrusion Threatens Global Coastal Groundwater by 2100
  2. KAIST Researchers Increase Lithium Metal Battery Lifespan by 750 Percent with Water-Based Solution
  3. Flesh-Eating Human Parasite Resurfaces in Central America, Raises New Concerns
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits and Recedes From $106,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Trade in Gains 
  5. Google Pixel 10 Will Reportedly Use MediaTek's Purported T900 Modem
  6. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Pre-Reservations Begin; May Launch on December 26
  7. Meta Said to Have Urged California Attorney General to Stop OpenAI From Becoming For-Profit
  8. Apple Reportedly Working on Redesigned Magic Mouse With New Charging Port Location
  9. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  10. Apple Developing an iPad-Like Foldable With No Crease for 2028 Launch: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »