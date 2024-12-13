Technology News
NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch

NASA’s SPHEREx mission, launching in February 2025, aims to map the universe in 3D, uncovering insights into galaxies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2024 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: BAE Systems

NASA's SPHEREx observatory, photographed in November 2024, has three cones to keep it cool.

  • NASA's SPHEREx mission will create a 3D map of the universe
  • SPHEREx will study galaxy evolution, cosmic history, and molecules
  • SpaceX Falcon 9 to carry SPHEREx and PUNCH in February 2025
An advanced NASA mission to create a three-dimensional map of the sky is set for launch in February 2025. The satellite, named Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx), will be carried aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to NASA reports. SPHEREx, roughly the size of a compact car, is designed to map millions of stars and galaxies visible from Earth in all directions. Scientists aim to gather unprecedented insights into cosmic events, including the universe's inflation phase following the Big Bang.

Primary Goals of the SPHEREx Mission

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), responsible for SPHEREx's development, has outlined three scientific objectives for the mission, as per sources. The satellite will measure the distribution of hundreds of millions of galaxies to examine the inflation process, believed to have occurred fractions of a second after the Big Bang. By analysing these patterns, researchers hope to uncover new details about the physics governing the universe's early expansion.

Another key aspect of the mission involves studying the "collective glow" of distant galaxies, enabling researchers to detect light from previously unobserved galaxies. According to NASA, this data will offer a broader understanding of the universe's structure and energy distribution.

As per reports, SPHEREx will investigate our galaxy, the Milky Way, searching for life-essential molecules such as carbon dioxide and water. Scientists anticipate that findings from this mission could provide clues about how such elements influence the formation of new planets.

Secondary Payload and Mission Longevity

Reportedly, the Falcon 9 launch will also include NASA's PUNCH mission, involving four small satellites designed to study the sun's corona and its transformation into solar wind. The SPHEREx spacecraft itself weighs 329 pounds and is expected to operate for two years, generating detailed sky maps twice annually.

Reports indicate that SpaceX secured the launch contract in 2021. With oversight from NASA's Launch Services Programme and management by JPL, the mission seeks to deliver transformative insights into the cosmos while advancing the understanding of life's potential building blocks.

 

