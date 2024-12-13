Parker Solar Probe to Break Records with Historic Sun Flyby on December 24

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is expected to make a record-breaking flyby of the sun on December 24, as reported during the Annual Meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU). The spacecraft, approximately the size of a small car, will approach within 3.8 million miles (6.1 million kilometres) of the sun's surface, travelling at an unprecedented speed of 430,000 mph (690,000 kph). The probe's proximity and velocity will surpass all prior human-made objects, according to mission updates.

Mission Milestones and Observations

The Parker Solar Probe successfully executed a manoeuvre past Venus last month, positioning it for this historic approach. Reports indicate that the probe will traverse through solar plasma plumes and potentially through an active solar eruption, an event compared to a surfer navigating under a crashing wave. This encounter coincides with heightened solar activity, as the sun is currently in the most turbulent phase of its 11-year cycle.

Data Collection and Engineering Challenges

Nour Rawafi, project scientist for the Parker Solar Probe mission, emphasised the long-term significance of the data gathered. Speaking to the AGU, Rawafi highlighted that analysing the probe's observations "will take decades to decode." The probe is anticipated to provide insights into solar flares, plasma waves, and the mechanics of the sun's outer atmosphere, also known as the corona.

The mission's engineering achievements have played a critical role in the spacecraft's survival. The probe is equipped with a custom-built heat shield and a self-regulating system, enabling it to endure extreme temperatures of up to 1,371°C. Elizabeth Congdon, lead engineer for the thermal protection system, noted in a statement that the heat shield's design reflects much of the heat, maintaining internal temperatures near room level.

Scientific Legacy

Launched in 2018, the probe has made significant discoveries, such as identifying a dust-free zone around the sun and collaborating with the Solar Orbiter spacecraft for groundbreaking studies. While direct communication with the spacecraft will be unavailable during the December 24 approach, mission control plans to monitor its status via beacon tones on December 21 - 27. Reportedly, early imagery and data are expected to arrive in early January.