Technology News
English Edition

Parker Solar Probe to Break Records with Historic Sun Flyby on December 24

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe will make a record-setting flyby of the sun on December 24, achieving unprecedented proximity and speed to explore solar plasma.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2024 14:00 IST
Parker Solar Probe to Break Records with Historic Sun Flyby on December 24

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

In November 2024, the Parker Solar Probe made its 20th pass by the sun, studying its hot corona.

Highlights
  • Parker Solar Probe to approach 3.8 million miles from the sun
  • Record speed of 430,000 mph expected during December 24 flyby
  • Data to offer insights into solar eruptions and plasma waves
Advertisement

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is expected to make a record-breaking flyby of the sun on December 24, as reported during the Annual Meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU). The spacecraft, approximately the size of a small car, will approach within 3.8 million miles (6.1 million kilometres) of the sun's surface, travelling at an unprecedented speed of 430,000 mph (690,000 kph). The probe's proximity and velocity will surpass all prior human-made objects, according to mission updates.

Mission Milestones and Observations

The Parker Solar Probe successfully executed a manoeuvre past Venus last month, positioning it for this historic approach. Reports indicate that the probe will traverse through solar plasma plumes and potentially through an active solar eruption, an event compared to a surfer navigating under a crashing wave. This encounter coincides with heightened solar activity, as the sun is currently in the most turbulent phase of its 11-year cycle.

Data Collection and Engineering Challenges

Nour Rawafi, project scientist for the Parker Solar Probe mission, emphasised the long-term significance of the data gathered. Speaking to the AGU, Rawafi highlighted that analysing the probe's observations "will take decades to decode." The probe is anticipated to provide insights into solar flares, plasma waves, and the mechanics of the sun's outer atmosphere, also known as the corona.

The mission's engineering achievements have played a critical role in the spacecraft's survival. The probe is equipped with a custom-built heat shield and a self-regulating system, enabling it to endure extreme temperatures of up to 1,371°C. Elizabeth Congdon, lead engineer for the thermal protection system, noted in a statement that the heat shield's design reflects much of the heat, maintaining internal temperatures near room level.

Scientific Legacy

Launched in 2018, the probe has made significant discoveries, such as identifying a dust-free zone around the sun and collaborating with the Solar Orbiter spacecraft for groundbreaking studies. While direct communication with the spacecraft will be unavailable during the December 24 approach, mission control plans to monitor its status via beacon tones on December 21 - 27. Reportedly, early imagery and data are expected to arrive in early January.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Parker Solar Probe, sun flyby, NASA, solar plasma, solar eruptions, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch
Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature

Related Stories

Parker Solar Probe to Break Records with Historic Sun Flyby on December 24
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  2. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  4. Google Launches Android XR OS for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
  5. WhatsApp Adds New Video Call Effects and Group Calling Improvements
  6. Astro Bot Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024: Full Winners List
  7. Huawei Mate X6 Foldable With 6.45-Inch Outer Display Launched Globally
  8. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 5 Pro With Copilot+ and Galaxy AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch
  2. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed
  3. Samsung Might Equip Galaxy S26 Series With Its In-House Exynos Chips in 2026
  4. Google Announces Android XR Operating System for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
  5. Parker Solar Probe to Break Records with Historic Sun Flyby on December 24
  6. Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Haiku AI Model Released to All Users on the Web and Mobile Apps
  7. Microsoft’s AI-Powered Recall Feature Still Saves Snapshots of Sensitive Information: Report
  8. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  9. 5,700-Year-Old House Fire in Ukraine Reveals Mysterious Cucuteni-Trypillia Remains
  10. ispace and Magna Petra Collaborate for Sustainable Helium-3 Extraction from Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »