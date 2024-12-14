Technology News
English Edition

Jupiter’s Moon Io Shows No Magma Ocean as New Findings Explain Volcanic Eruptions

NASA's Juno and Galileo data show Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io has no global magma ocean.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 December 2024 18:00 IST
Jupiter’s Moon Io Shows No Magma Ocean as New Findings Explain Volcanic Eruptions

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

NASA's Juno probe caught breathtaking imagery of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io

Highlights
  • Io's volcanic activity explained without magma ocean evidence
  • Tidal heating powers volcanic eruptions on Jupiter's moon
  • Findings impact exoplanet theories near M-dwarf stars
Advertisement

Recent research, published in Nature, has raised questions about the volcanic processes occurring on Jupiter's moon Io, particularly regarding the absence of a global magma ocean beneath its surface. Data collected by NASA's Juno spacecraft, combined with historical information from the Galileo mission, suggest that Io's interior is more solid than previously believed. This revelation has implications not only for Io but also for our understanding of tidal heating in other celestial bodies.

Juno and Galileo Findings Reveal a Solid Interior

Scientists, led by Ryan Park from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, have analysed data from Juno's close fly-bys of Io, conducted between December 2023 and February 2024, as per reports. These measurements, alongside archival data from Galileo, focused on Io's gravitational field and its deformation under Jupiter's intense gravitational pull. It was found that Io's rigidity rules out the possibility of a moon-wide ocean of molten rock. Previous theories, based on magnetic induction data and the distribution of volcanic activity, had suggested such an ocean might exist to facilitate the movement of heat beneath Io's surface.

Source of Lava Remains Under Investigation

According to reports, Io is home to around 400 active volcanoes, with its surface covered in extensive lava plains. Without a magma ocean, the molten rock erupting through these volcanoes must originate from localised pockets of melt within the mantle. These pockets are believed to be heated through tidal forces exerted by Jupiter and its neighbouring moons, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. The constant twisting and squeezing caused by these gravitational interactions generate heat, though it appears insufficient to maintain a fully molten layer.

Implications for Exoplanetary Studies

The findings extend beyond Io, impacting theories about exoplanets in close orbits around M-dwarf stars. Similar to Io's interaction with Jupiter, these exoplanets experience tidal heating. The absence of a global magma ocean on Io challenges the assumption that such exoplanets would host extensive molten layers, prompting scientists to revisit these models.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: lo, Jupiter's Moon, Volcanic Eruptions, Magma Ocean, NASA Juno, Galileo Mission, Tidal Heating, Exoplanet Study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More

Related Stories

Jupiter’s Moon Io Shows No Magma Ocean as New Findings Explain Volcanic Eruptions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Greenland Glacier Outburst Flood Releases 3,000 Billion Litres of Meltwater
#Latest Stories
  1. Jupiter’s Moon Io Shows No Magma Ocean as New Findings Explain Volcanic Eruptions
  2. Paatal Lok Season 2 Announced, Jaideep Ahlawat Returns in Prime Video's Crime Thriller
  3. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter May Become Weather Station for 20 Years on Mars
  4. How to Create Polls in WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide
  5. Roblox: Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2024)
  6. Sharad Kelkar’s Doctors Premieres Soon on JioCinema: When to Watch it Online?
  7. Greenland Glacier Outburst Flood Releases 3,000 Billion Litres of Meltwater
  8. Hubble Telescope Documents 10 Years of Dramatic Changes on Outer Planets
  9. Earth’s Inner Core Might Be Slowing Down and Changing Shape, New Study Reveals
  10. The Game Awards 2024 Announcements: The Witcher 4, Elden Ring Nightreign, Intergalactic and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »