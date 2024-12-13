Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC was launched in China in May this year. Now, early details about Xiaomi's next mid-range smartphone — Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro— have started appearing online. The upcoming handset could be the first to run on the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Xiaomi launched the Civi 4 Pro as the first phone with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display and dual rear cameras.
Tipster Digital Chat Sttation (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about an alleged Snapdragon 8s Elite-powered smartphone on Weibo. The tipster has not explicitly mentioned the device name, but the comments indicate that the product in question will likely be the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro. It is said to feature a relatively small quad-curved screen with 1.5K resolution. The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch screen, and the screen size of the upcoming phone could be less than that.
The purported Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro's display could feature a centrally placed hole punch cutout housing two front-facing cameras. It could pack a circular camera module comprising a telephoto sensor. The cameras are likely to be co-engineered by Xiaomi and Leica. The handset is tipped to feature a fibreglass coating and a battery capacity of more than 5,000mAh.
Xiaomi announced the Civi 4 Pro in China in May this year as the first phone with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It has a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch 1.5K (2,750 x 1,236 pixels) OLED display. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset features a Leica-backed triple rear camera comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone has two 32-megapixel sensors. It houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.
