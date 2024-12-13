Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro could pack a circular camera module comprising a telephoto sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2024 16:57 IST
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched the Civi 4 Pro as the first phone with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • Early details about Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro leaked online
  • It is tipped to feature a fiberglass coating
  • Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch screen
Advertisement

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC was launched in China in May this year. Now, early details about Xiaomi's next mid-range smartphone — Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro— have started appearing online. The upcoming handset could be the first to run on the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Xiaomi launched the Civi 4 Pro as the first phone with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display and dual rear cameras.

Tipster Digital Chat Sttation (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about an alleged Snapdragon 8s Elite-powered smartphone on Weibo. The tipster has not explicitly mentioned the device name, but the comments indicate that the product in question will likely be the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro. It is said to feature a relatively small quad-curved screen with 1.5K resolution. The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch screen, and the screen size of the upcoming phone could be less than that.

The purported Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro's display could feature a centrally placed hole punch cutout housing two front-facing cameras. It could pack a circular camera module comprising a telephoto sensor. The cameras are likely to be co-engineered by Xiaomi and Leica. The handset is tipped to feature a fibreglass coating and a battery capacity of more than 5,000mAh.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi announced the Civi 4 Pro in China in May this year as the first phone with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It has a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch 1.5K (2,750 x 1,236 pixels) OLED display. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset features a Leica-backed triple rear camera comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone has two 32-megapixel sensors. It houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  5. Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro Launched Globally Alongside FreeBuds Pro 4
  6. Naughty Dog's Next Game Is a New Retro Futuristic Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  7. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Phi-4 Open-Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro
  2. JWST Discovers Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects in Orion Nebula, Offering New Clues
  3. Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
  5. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  6. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  7. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  8. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  9. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  10. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »