SpaceX Completes Starlink Direct-to-Cell Constellation with New Satellite Launch

Starlink's latest constellation enables mobile connectivity in remote regions, revolutionising internet access.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2024 22:34 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

On December 4, 2024, SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites, completing its direct-to-cell network.

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites, 13 with direct-to-cell tech.
  • Direct-to-cell enables mobile connectivity without extra equipment.
  • Starlink expands global broadband with 7,000+ satellites launched.
SpaceX has announced the successful completion of its first Starlink satellite constellation designed to provide direct internet connectivity to standard mobile phones. According to reports, the achievement was marked by the launch of 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities. The launch occurred on December 4, 2024, at 10:05 PM EST from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This development aims to address connectivity challenges in underserved and remote areas by eliminating the need for specialised equipment.

New Era in Direct-to-Cell Connectivity

Of the 20 satellites launched, 13 are equipped with direct-to-cell connectivity capabilities, as stated by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a post on X (formerly Twitter) early Thursday morning. Musk confirmed that the deployment of these satellites completes the first shell of Starlink's direct-to-cell network. He added that this system will allow unmodified mobile phones to access internet services in remote regions.

Direct-to-Cell Technology and Launch Details

The satellites launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket are intended to enhance the existing Starlink network. Reports suggest that these satellites use laser backhaul to integrate with the broader constellation, ensuring seamless internet access even in areas traditionally considered service dead zones. While the current bandwidth is reported to be approximately 10 Mbps per beam, SpaceX has indicated that future iterations of the technology will feature significantly higher capabilities.

Expanding Global Connectivity

The Starlink project, envisioned by SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, aims to deploy thousands of low Earth orbit satellites to provide global broadband coverage. To date, more than 7,000 satellites have been launched as part of this initiative.

Implications for the Future

The direct-to-cell feature is seen as a pivotal step in connecting users in the most remote areas without requiring additional hardware. This advancement aligns with Musk's broader goals of enhancing global internet access and preparing for long-term objectives like interplanetary colonisation. Reports indicate growing interest in the initiative, with millions already benefiting from Starlink's high-speed internet services across diverse regions.

This milestone underscores SpaceX's commitment to innovation in satellite communication, with ongoing developments expected to redefine the global connectivity landscape.

 

iOS 18.2 Release Candidate With Bug Fixes and System Improvements Released
China Unveils $553M Spaceport with Successful Long March-12 Rocket Launch

