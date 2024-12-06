Technology News
English Edition

Vega-C Rocket Successfully Returns to Flight with Sentinel-1C Launch After 2022 Failure

Europe's Vega-C rocket successfully launches the Sentinel-1C Earth-observation satellite after two years of development.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2024 22:34 IST
Vega-C Rocket Successfully Returns to Flight with Sentinel-1C Launch After 2022 Failure

Photo Credit: Arianespace

On December 5, 2024, Arianespace launched the Sentinel-1C satellite aboard a Vega-C rocket.

Highlights
  • Vega-C rocket successfully launches Sentinel-1C satellite after failure
  • European mission resumes with Vega-C carrying Copernicus satellite
  • Sentinel-1C joins Sentinel-1A for advanced Earth-observation tasks
Advertisement

Europe's Vega-C rocket has resumed operations, achieving a successful launch on December 5, 2024, after a two-year suspension due to a failure during its previous mission. The rocket, operated by French aerospace company Arianespace, carried the Copernicus Sentinel-1C Earth-observation satellite into orbit. The launch took place at 4:20 p.m. EST from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, following a postponed attempt caused by a mechanical issue on December 4.

Launch Details and Mission Objectives

As per sources, the Vega-C rocket deployed Sentinel-1C into a sun-synchronous orbit approximately 435 miles (700 km) above Earth. The satellite, part of the European Union's Copernicus Earth-observation programme, serves as a replacement for Sentinel-1B, which became non-operational due to a technical fault in 2022. Sentinel-1C will work alongside Sentinel-1A to capture high-resolution imagery of Earth's surface, providing critical data for environmental monitoring and disaster management.

Christoph Kautz, Director of Satellite Navigation and Earth Observation at the Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS), stated during a prelaunch briefing that over 30 petabytes of data have been generated since the Sentinel-1 programme began. He also noted the programme's significant role in supplying users with over 150,000 products derived from this data.

Technological Updates to Vega-C and Future Plans

Reportedly, the two-year hiatus of Vega-C was attributed to a redesign of its second-stage rocket engine nozzle, following the failure of its second mission in December 2022. Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio, which designs the rocket under a European Space Agency (ESA) contract, described the relaunch as a critical step in fulfilling 15 upcoming missions in Vega-C's backlog, in a statment.

The ESA has also announced plans to replace Vega-C with Vega-E, a next-generation rocket featuring an upgraded liquid oxygen-methane engine, known as the M-10. According to ESA Director of Space Transportation Toni Tolker-Nielsen, in a statement, contracts for its implementation are expected to be signed by year-end.

Sentinel-1A, operational since 2014, is slated for replacement by Sentinel-1D in September 2025, further enhancing the constellation's observational capabilities.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vega-C rocket, Sentinel-1C, Earth-observation satellite, Arianespace, Copernicus program, space launch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iOS 18.2 Release Candidate With Bug Fixes and System Improvements Released
SpaceX Completes Starlink Direct-to-Cell Constellation with New Satellite Launch
Vega-C Rocket Successfully Returns to Flight with Sentinel-1C Launch After 2022 Failure
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Typing Indicators on Android and iOS
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Shade
  5. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  6. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Debut in India: See Price
  8. Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro Review: Back in the Game?
#Latest Stories
  1. One-Third of Earth's Species Could Face Extinction by 2100 Due to Climate Change
  2. Vega-C Rocket Successfully Returns to Flight with Sentinel-1C Launch After 2022 Failure
  3. SpaceX Completes Starlink Direct-to-Cell Constellation with New Satellite Launch
  4. China Unveils $553M Spaceport with Successful Long March-12 Rocket Launch
  5. ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C59 Carrying ESA’s Proba-3 Satellites
  6. Matinee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kannada Horror-Comedy Movie Online
  7. Jigra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Alia Bhatt Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI-Powered Expressive Captions on Android
  9. Solar 'Battle Zone' Could be Even Worse Than Solar Maximum, Experts Warn
  10. Google Chrome Doubles Speedometer Benchmark Scores on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »