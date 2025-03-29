Technology News
Artemis II Orion Service Module Secured for Launch at Kennedy Space Center

Artemis II Orion’s service module fairings installed to protect solar arrays and ensure a safe lunar journey.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 March 2025 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights
  • Artemis II Orion’s service module fitted with protective fairings
  • Fairings shield solar arrays and ensure structural stability
  • Crew of four to orbit the Moon in NASA’s next big spaceflight
NASA's Artemis II Orion spacecraft has gone through a critical step in its preparation for launch. Three spacecraft adapter jettison fairings have been installed on the service module inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This installation was completed on March 19, 2025. It plays an important role in protecting the spacecraft during its ascent. The fairings shield the solar array wings from extreme conditions such as heat and wind while also helping to distribute the force generated by the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Once the spacecraft reaches space, the panels will detach, which will reduce the overall mass and allow the solar wings to deploy.

Structural Enhancements for Launch Readiness

According to NASA, the European-built service module is a key component of the Orion spacecraft. It provides power, propulsion and life support for the mission. Four solar array wings were fitted earlier in March, forming an important part of the module's design. The newly added fairing panels are essential for safeguarding these components during launch. Their primary function is to resist the intense vibrations and aerothermal forces experienced during liftoff. Once the spacecraft exits Earth's atmosphere, the fairings will separate, ensuring the solar arrays can function as intended.

Mission Details and Crew Objectives

The Artemis II mission will be NASA's first crewed flight under the Artemis programme. The spacecraft will carry four astronauts. This includes NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will gp on a 10-day mission to orbit the Moon, testing the spacecraft's capabilities before future deep-space missions. The service module will supply oxygen, water and temperature control to support the crew during their journey.

Further reading: Artemis II, NASA, Orion spacecraft, Moon mission, space exploration, Kennedy Space Center, SLS rocket, lunar travel
