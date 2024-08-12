Technology News
SpaceX Aiming for August 26 Launch of Polaris Dawn with First Private Spacewalk

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, scheduled for August 26, will achieve the first private spacewalk and orbit Earth at 435 miles.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2024 15:36 IST
SpaceX Aiming for August 26 Launch of Polaris Dawn with First Private Spacewalk

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Highlights
  • SpaceX plans to launch Polaris Dawn on August 26
  • The mission will be a first-ever private spacewalk in lower Earth orbit
  • The crew will orbit Earth at an altitude of 435 miles
SpaceX is aiming for an August 26 launch for its Polaris Dawn mission, which will mark the first-ever private spacewalk. This mission represents a significant advancement in private space exploration and aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in low Earth orbit. The Polaris Dawn flight will carry four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission crew includes Jared Isaacman, who will command the mission; Scott "Kidd" Poteet, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel serving as a pilot; and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both engineers at SpaceX.

Polaris Dawn Programme Details

Unlike previous spaceflights that dock with the International Space Station (ISS), Polaris Dawn will undertake a free-flying mission, orbiting Earth at an altitude of approximately 435 miles (700 kilometres). This altitude will take the crew farther from Earth than any mission since the Apollo era. The primary highlight of this mission will be its private spacewalks, a first for a commercial flight.

Polaris Dawn is the initial mission of the Polaris Program, which includes two more planned flights, all utilizing SpaceX technology. Isaacman, who also led the Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, is funding and overseeing the Polaris Program.

Polaris Dawn History

Originally slated for 2022, the Polaris Dawn launch has been delayed due to the mission's complexity and ambitious goals. Currently, SpaceX is operating Crew-8, which has sent astronauts to the ISS for a six-month mission. Crew-8 will soon be succeeded by the Crew-9 mission, scheduled for launch on September 24.

The upcoming Polaris Dawn mission not only aims to make history with its private spacewalk but also represents a major step forward in commercial spaceflight and exploration. Stay tuned on this space to get more updates about science, space and more! 

SpaceX, Polaris Dawn, Private Spacewalk, Crew Dragon, NASA Kennedy Space Center, space exploration, Falcon 9
SpaceX Aiming for August 26 Launch of Polaris Dawn with First Private Spacewalk
