Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Uncover Remains of Larger Mesosaurs in Uruguay’s Ancient Seas

Fossils of larger-than-expected mesosaurs discovered in Uruguay, challenging past assumptions

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 21:00 IST
Scientists Uncover Remains of Larger Mesosaurs in Uruguay’s Ancient Seas

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Mesosaurs have been unearthed in Uruguay

Highlights
  • Large mesosaurs found in Uruguay, defying previous size limits
  • Fossils reveal aquatic reptiles once grew up to 2.5m in length
  • Study suggests environmental factors led to mesosaurs’ extinction
Advertisement

Fossil remains of ancient aquatic reptiles, known as mesosaurs, have been unearthed in Uruguay, pointing to the existence of specimens that far exceed previously recorded sizes. The fossils, which include skull fragments and associated bones, indicate that some mature mesosaurs may have grown to over twice the size of earlier documented adults. This revelation provides fresh insight into the potential gigantism of mesosaurs, reptiles that thrived during the Early Permian epoch in Gondwana.

Fossils from the Mangrullo Formation Shed Light on Mesosaur Size

According to a study published in Fossil Studies, the specimens were excavated from the Mangrullo Formation in northern Uruguay, an area already recognised for its exceptional fossil preservation. Dr. Graciela Piñeiro and her team at Universidad de la República analysed the remains, which included two fragmented skulls, vertebrae, and isolated bones. Comparisons with over 1,000 previously studied mesosaur fossils revealed that the new specimens, with skulls measuring 15–20 cm, belonged to individuals whose total lengths ranged from 1.5 to 2.5 metres.

Insights into Mesosaur Ontogeny and Environment

The study highlights that previously documented smaller mesosaurs likely represented juveniles or subadults, as reported by phys.org. These smaller sizes may reflect mass mortality events rather than the full growth potential of the species. The researchers also explored Bergmann's rule, which associates body size with environmental factors, but concluded that ontogenetic growth patterns better explain the variability in size.

Potential Causes of Extinction Explored

Reports suggest that volcanic ashfalls, coupled with drought and desertification during the Permian period, significantly impacted mesosaur populations in the Paraná Basin. The study speculates that these environmental changes, along with increased tectonic activity during the formation of Pangea, contributed to the decline of these ancient reptiles.

This discovery underscores the complexity of mesosaur growth and survival dynamics, reshaping current understanding of these prehistoric aquatic reptiles.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Mesosaurs, Fossil Discovery, Uruguay, Permian Period, Aquatic Reptiles, Gigantism, Paleontology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Research Shows Twin Births Were Common in Ancient Primate Evolution
Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
Scientists Uncover Remains of Larger Mesosaurs in Uruguay’s Ancient Seas
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  4. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  5. Samsung Introduces Vision AI Features for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup
  6. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  7. Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Set for First Launch in January
#Latest Stories
  1. Is the Wheel of Ghosts an Ancient Observatory? New Study Suggests Otherwise
  2. Scientists Investigate Hypernuclei To Understand Subatomic Forces and Neutron Stars
  3. Andhagan OTT Release: Where to Watch Prashanth Starrer Movie Online?
  4. Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners
  5. Mathematicians Uncover Science Behind Hula Hooping and Body Dynamics
  6. Scientists Uncover Remains of Larger Mesosaurs in Uruguay’s Ancient Seas
  7. Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Research Shows Twin Births Were Common in Ancient Primate Evolution
  9. Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC
  10. Microsoft to Invest in Data Centre Infrastructure, Global Accessibility and AI Skilling in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »