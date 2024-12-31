Technology News
English Edition

New Haplocanthosaurus Specimen Uncovered in Colorado’s Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry

A new Haplocanthosaurus specimen found in Colorado helps fill gaps in dinosaur history

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 21:57 IST
New Haplocanthosaurus Specimen Uncovered in Colorado’s Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry

Photo Credit: Pixabay/LM1977

An intermediate sauropod dinosaur from the Late Jurassic period

Highlights
  • New Haplocanthosaurus fossil discovered in Colorado quarry
  • Specimen adds valuable insight into rare Jurassic sauropod
  • Findings extend Haplocanthosaurus range within Morrison Formation
Advertisement

A significant discovery has been made in Colorado's Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry, where paleontologists have unearthed a new specimen of Haplocanthosaurus, an intermediate sauropod dinosaur from the Late Jurassic period, approximately 155 to 152 million years ago. This new finding contributes valuable insight into the anatomy and evolutionary position of the enigmatic genus, which remains less understood compared to other Morrison Formation dinosaurs like Apatosaurus and Diplodocus.

Details of the New Specimen

According to a study published in The Anatomical Record, the specimen includes three anterior dorsal vertebrae, four posterior dorsal vertebrae, and a right tibia. Researchers identified it by distinct anatomical features such as dorsally angled transverse processes and a broad distal tibia. Dr. Mathew Wedel, a paleontologist at Western University of Health Sciences, stated that the new specimen is the geologically youngest example of Haplocanthosaurus discovered on the Colorado Plateau.

Haplocanthosaurus and Its Significance

Haplocanthosaurus is considered a rare genus, known from only 11 specimens compared to the numerous fossils of other Morrison Formation sauropods. Dr. Wedel and his team explained that crucial skeletal elements like the skull and limbs remain either undiscovered or undescribed, leaving gaps in understanding this dinosaur's complete morphology and phylogenetic position. The genus has been variously classified as a basal diplodocoid, a basal macronarian, or just outside Neosauropoda.

Implications of the Discovery

This discovery extends the range of Haplocanthosaurus into the Brushy Basin Member of the Morrison Formation. Researchers emphasised the importance of such findings for reconstructing the evolutionary history of sauropod dinosaurs. As new specimens are unearthed, the understanding of these rare Jurassic giants continues to evolve, contributing to broader insights into dinosaur biodiversity during this period.

The findings were attributed to collaborative efforts by paleontologists from institutions including Western University of Health Sciences, Brigham Young University, the Arizona Museum of Natural History, and Auburn University.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Haplocanthosaurus, Jurassic dinosaur, fossil discovery, paleontology, Dry Mesa Quarry, Colorado, Morrison Formation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, Up to 3GB Data Per Day
New Haplocanthosaurus Specimen Uncovered in Colorado’s Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched
  2. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro Chipset Confirmed
  3. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  4. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Gets Android 15 Update But Users Report Problems
  6. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted in GSMA Database
  9. OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Debut With New Health Tracking Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Said to Offer Same Charging Speed as Galaxy S24 Ultra
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover New Details of CIZA0107 Galaxy Cluster Merger with VLA
  2. Fungus Wiping Out Frogs: Innovative "Frog Saunas" Offer Hope for Survival
  3. Japan’s New Energy Policy: Nuclear Power and Renewables Key to Future Growth
  4. AI Breakthrough Decodes Ancient Manuscripts: Roman Scrolls & Cuneiform Texts Revealed
  5. New Haplocanthosaurus Specimen Uncovered in Colorado’s Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry
  6. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Could Offer ECG, 60-Second Checkup Features via OHealth App
  8. RBI Shares Observations Around Tokenisation, Crypto in Financial Stability Report 2024
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit With 200-Megapixel Sensor
  10. OnePlus Watch 3 Pro, Oppo Watch X2 Series Monikers Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »