A significant discovery has been made in Colorado's Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry, where paleontologists have unearthed a new specimen of Haplocanthosaurus, an intermediate sauropod dinosaur from the Late Jurassic period, approximately 155 to 152 million years ago. This new finding contributes valuable insight into the anatomy and evolutionary position of the enigmatic genus, which remains less understood compared to other Morrison Formation dinosaurs like Apatosaurus and Diplodocus.

Details of the New Specimen

According to a study published in The Anatomical Record, the specimen includes three anterior dorsal vertebrae, four posterior dorsal vertebrae, and a right tibia. Researchers identified it by distinct anatomical features such as dorsally angled transverse processes and a broad distal tibia. Dr. Mathew Wedel, a paleontologist at Western University of Health Sciences, stated that the new specimen is the geologically youngest example of Haplocanthosaurus discovered on the Colorado Plateau.

Haplocanthosaurus and Its Significance

Haplocanthosaurus is considered a rare genus, known from only 11 specimens compared to the numerous fossils of other Morrison Formation sauropods. Dr. Wedel and his team explained that crucial skeletal elements like the skull and limbs remain either undiscovered or undescribed, leaving gaps in understanding this dinosaur's complete morphology and phylogenetic position. The genus has been variously classified as a basal diplodocoid, a basal macronarian, or just outside Neosauropoda.

Implications of the Discovery

This discovery extends the range of Haplocanthosaurus into the Brushy Basin Member of the Morrison Formation. Researchers emphasised the importance of such findings for reconstructing the evolutionary history of sauropod dinosaurs. As new specimens are unearthed, the understanding of these rare Jurassic giants continues to evolve, contributing to broader insights into dinosaur biodiversity during this period.

The findings were attributed to collaborative efforts by paleontologists from institutions including Western University of Health Sciences, Brigham Young University, the Arizona Museum of Natural History, and Auburn University.