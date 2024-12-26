Technology News
Gold-Sulfur Complex Found to Play Crucial Role in Gold Deposit Formation

A breakthrough discovery reveals how a gold-sulfur complex plays a vital role in forming gold deposits

Updated: 26 December 2024 22:19 IST
Gold-Sulfur Complex Found to Play Crucial Role in Gold Deposit Formation

Photo Credit: Wikipeida/Kelvinsong

A 2024 study reveals a gold-trisulfur complex forms 30 to 50 miles beneath volcanic zones

A breakthrough discovery by an international team of scientists has highlighted the role of a gold-sulfur complex in the formation of gold deposits on Earth. The study, co-authored by Adam Simon, Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan, was recently . It details the previously unknown conditions under which gold is transported from deep within the Earth's mantle to the surface.

Role of the Gold-Trisulfur Complex

According to the research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024), a unique gold-trisulfur complex forms under specific pressure and temperature conditions in the mantle, situated 30 to 50 miles beneath active volcanic zones. This complex, which has been debated in scientific circles, plays a significant role in the enrichment of gold in magma that travels to the surface. The findings shed light on why certain subduction zones, where tectonic plates converge, are particularly rich in gold deposits.

Volcanic Activity and Gold Deposits

The study highlights subduction zones around the Pacific Ring of Fire, where volcanic activity is prevalent, as key areas for gold formation. These regions, including locations such as New Zealand, Japan, Alaska, and Chile, provide the ideal geological environment for magma to carry gold from the mantle to surface deposits. The researchers link the processes behind volcanic eruptions to the mechanisms that concentrate gold in these zones.

Scientific Findings and Practical Applications

The researchers developed a thermodynamic model to simulate mantle conditions and confirm the existence of the gold-trisulfur complex. This model not only validates earlier theories about gold-sulfur interactions but also provides a clearer picture of the conditions required for gold-rich mineral systems to form.

 

