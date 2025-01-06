Technology News
English Edition

Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?

Hide N Seek, starring Viswant, streams on Aha Telugu from January 10, 2025

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 16:27 IST
Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Hide N Seek OTT release date has been finally revealed.

Highlights
  • Watch Hide N Seek on Aha Telugu – Thriller Film Debuts Jan 10
  • Viswant leads gripping action thriller Hide N Seek on Aha Telugu
  • Hide N Seek combines love, ambition, and suspense in a thrilling plot
Advertisement

The Telugu film Hide N Seek, featuring Viswant and Shilpa Manjunath, is set for its OTT debut. Originally released in theatres on September 20, 2024, the film has garnered attention for its gripping narrative. Three months after its theatrical run, the action-packed thriller is scheduled to stream on Aha Telugu from January 10, 2025. Written and directed by Basireddy Rana, the movie features music composed by Lijo K Jose and is produced under the Sahasra Entertainments banner.

When and Where to Watch Hide N Seek

Hide N Seek will be available for streaming on Aha Telugu starting January 10, 2025. This platform has consistently hosted a range of regional hits, making it a go-to for Telugu cinema fans.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hide N Seek

The official trailer of Hide N Seek teases a suspense-filled story centred on Shiva, a medical student aspiring to join the army. Played by Viswant, Shiva finds himself in a complex web of events when a puzzling murder disrupts his life. The incident, involving a delivery boy and a mysterious letter forms the crux of this crime thriller. Set in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the movie intertwines love, ambition, and intrigue as Shiva's personal and professional aspirations collide.

Cast and Crew of Hide N Seek

Hide N Seek boasts a diverse ensemble cast, including Rhea Sachdeva, Sridhar Reddy, Tejaswi Madivada, Kasvi, and Sakshi Siva. Supporting performances are delivered by Sumanth, Raghavendra, Sainath Garimella, and others. The film's production was led by Narendra Buchireddygari, with cinematography by Chinna Ram and editing by Amar Reddy Kudumula. This team has worked collectively to bring the film's suspenseful and dynamic narrative to life.

Reception

The film's storyline is gripping and has caught the audience's attention. The film has an IMDb rating of 9.1 / 10

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Hide N Seek, Aha Telugu, Telugu Thriller, Viswant, Shilpa Manjunath, Basireddy Rana, Telugu Cinema, OTT debut, 2025 Movies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Set for First Launch in January
Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  4. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  5. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Users Can Now Experience Android 15 With New Update
  7. Samsung Introduces Vision AI Features for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup
  8. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Arrive in China With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Research Shows Twin Births Were Common in Ancient Primate Evolution
  2. Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC
  3. Microsoft to Invest in Data Centre Infrastructure, Global Accessibility and AI Skilling in 2025
  4. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Set for First Launch in January
  5. L’Oréal Cell BioPrint With Non-Invasive, Personalised Skin Analysis Unveiled at CES 2025
  6. Huawei Nova 13i With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Boat Nirvana X TWS Earbuds to Be Unveiled at CES 2025 Alongside New Nirvana Product Range
  8. ISRO Cowpea Seeds Successfully Germinate in Space: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Users May Be Able to Control Supported TVs With Air Gestures: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »