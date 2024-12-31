Technology News
Fungus Wiping Out Frogs: Innovative "Frog Saunas" Offer Hope for Survival

Frog saunas are offering hope to amphibians struggling with chytrid fungus, providing a heat-based solution for survival

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 23:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ PicsbyAnnyk

frogs cured through heat treatment developed increased resistance to future chytrid infections.

Highlights
  • Frog saunas help fight chytrid fungus
  • Saunas offer hope for endangered frog species
  • Affordable, effective solution for amphibian conservation
Frogs around the world are being severely impacted by the chytrid fungus, which has led to population declines in over 500 species and the presumed extinction of approximately 90 species. This invasive pathogen is disrupting ecosystems and causing significant biodiversity loss. Innovative methods to combat this threat have emerged, focusing on providing frogs with heated environments to resist infection. This approach, which is both affordable and adaptable, has shown promise in addressing the devastating effects of chytrid on amphibian populations.

Fighting the Fungus with Heat

According to a study published in Nature, chytrid infections intensify in colder months. Researchers have developed "frog saunas," small heated structures that allow amphibians to elevate their body temperature, helping them fight off the infection. The fungus, unable to survive high temperatures, can be eliminated when frogs spend time in these saunas. In experiments conducted in both controlled and outdoor environments, infected frogs that used these heated enclosures were found to clear the infection significantly faster than those kept in colder conditions.

Natural Immunity and Resistance

As reported by The Conversation, frogs cured through heat treatment developed increased resistance to future chytrid infections. Laboratory trials demonstrated that frogs previously exposed to controlled heating were far less likely to succumb to reinfections. When implemented in outdoor trials, frogs instinctively utilised the saunas to elevate their body temperatures, effectively reducing infection rates and mortality.

Broader Applications of Frog Saunas

The initiative, being deployed at Sydney Olympic Park, focuses on preserving one of the largest populations of green and golden bell frogs. The structures, made with easily sourced materials, offer a practical solution for conservationists and the public alike. Efforts are underway to expand the use of saunas to protect other endangered species.

Conservationists encourage individuals to contribute by building backyard saunas or participating in citizen science projects, which can help track and protect local frog populations. With widespread adoption, this approach may play a crucial role in reducing the chytrid fungus's impact on global amphibian biodiversity.

 

Frog saunas, chytrid fungus, amphibian conservation, frog survival, environmental protection
