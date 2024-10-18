Technology News
Researchers Develop Jurassic Park-Inspired Method for Storing DNA-Based Data Safely

Scientists at MIT have developed a method to store DNA securely using an amber-like coating.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2024 13:00 IST
Researchers Develop Jurassic Park-Inspired Method for Storing DNA-Based Data Safely

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ geralt

Amber-like material stores DNA at room temperature, easily breakable for reassembly

  • MIT creates a novel method for long-term DNA data storage
  • Amber-like coating protects DNA while allowing quick access
  • DNA can store vast amounts of data efficiently
Scientists have long been fascinated by the potential of DNA for data storage, which offers a compact and efficient alternative to traditional digital storage methods. Recent advancements at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have taken this concept further, drawing inspiration from the film Jurassic Park. In this film, scientists extract dinosaur DNA preserved in amber, allowing them to clone the creatures. This idea has sparked a novel approach to data storage that promises longevity and accessibility.

Encasing DNA in Protective Materials

One of the significant challenges in using DNA for storage is its inherent fragility. Factors such as heat and moisture can damage the genetic material, rendering it useless. However, researchers have developed a method to encapsulate DNA in an amber-like substance that mimics the protective qualities found in natural amber. This new material allows DNA to be stored indefinitely, safeguarding it against environmental damage while facilitating quick retrieval when needed.

T-REX: A Breakthrough in DNA Preservation

The method, known as T-REX (Thermoset-REinforced Xeropreservation), enables researchers to store DNA at room temperature, eliminating the need for freezing and reducing reliance on expensive equipment. This breakthrough makes DNA storage more practical for various applications, from archiving information to potentially preserving valuable genetic data.

The Efficiency of DNA as a Data Medium

The efficiency of DNA as a data storage medium is staggering. Researchers indicate that if all films ever created were encoded in DNA, they would fit within the volume of a sugar cube. By converting binary data into DNA bases (adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine), vast amounts of information can be compactly stored.

The Future of Accessible DNA Storage

While current costs associated with DNA storage remain high, experts believe that advancements in greener and more cost-effective methods will soon make this technology accessible for broader use. As research continues to progress, the potential for secure, long-term data storage using DNA could revolutionise how we think about preserving information for future generations.

 

Further reading: DNA Storage, MIT Research, Data Preservation, Amber Coating, Scientific innovation
Researchers Develop Jurassic Park-Inspired Method for Storing DNA-Based Data Safely
