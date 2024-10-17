OxygenOS 15 will begin rolling out to eligible OnePlus smartphone and tablet models later this month, according to the company. The Chinese firm has confirmed that its next OxygenOS update, based on Android 15, will arrive with a redesigned interface, multitasking improvements, and smoother animations. The upcoming OxygenOS 15 release will also introduce support for new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), according to the company.

OxygenOS 15 Release Date Announced by OnePlus

OnePlus confirmed on Thursday that OxygenOS 15 will be released on October 24 during an online event that is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm IST. Last year, the smartphone maker released its Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 update on September 25, and the rollout for eligible devices was completed earlier this year.

Ahead of the upcoming release date, OnePlus has also vaguely teased some of the changes coming to OxygenOS 15. The upcoming software update will introduce a redesigned user interface with improved animations. According to the smartphone maker, OxygenOS 15 will also include several AI features, baked into various apps.

OxygenOS 15 Update Eligible Devices (Expected)

The company offers three variants of OxygenOS globally — India, Global/EU, and North America — based on where its handsets were released. The company's OxygenOS 15 update is expected to roll out to users in different regions in a phased manner over the coming months.

Like its previous OxygenOS software updates, OnePlus is likely to roll out OxygenOS 15 to its flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 12 — before the update arrives on other handsets that are expected to receive the update, such as the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T.

Based on the company's update window announced at the time of their launch, the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE 4, Nord CE4 Lite, Nord CE3 Lite, and Nord CE3 are also expected to receive an update to OxygenOS 15. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad 2 are also likely also be updated to Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.