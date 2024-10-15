Technology News
SpaceX Captures Starship Booster with ‘Chopsticks’ During Historic Flight 5 Launch

SpaceX achieved a groundbreaking milestone by capturing its Super Heavy booster using the ‘Chopsticks’ system during Flight 5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2024 14:00 IST
SpaceX Captures Starship Booster with 'Chopsticks' During Historic Flight 5 Launch

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WikiImages

SpaceX's Starship completes its fifth test flight, advancing plans for Moon and Mars missions.

Highlights
  • SpaceX's Super Heavy booster successfully lands at Starbase
  • Historic 'Chopsticks' catch marks a new era in rocket recovery
  • Elon Musk hails the achievement as a big step for humanity
On October 13, 2024, SpaceX launched its Starship vehicle from South Texas. This mission is particularly notable for successfully capturing its Super Heavy booster at the launch site, marking a significant achievement in aerospace technology. The successful launch and recovery illustrate SpaceX's commitment to advancing reusable rocket technology, which is vital for reducing costs and increasing the frequency of space travel.

The Catch: Using ‘Chopsticks'

The booster landed near the Mechazilla launch tower and was successfully captured using the innovative ‘Chopsticks' system. This mechanism is designed to grasp the booster after it lands, demonstrating a new level of efficiency in rocket recovery. The ability to recover the booster intact allows SpaceX to refurbish and reuse the hardware for future missions, aligning with their sustainability goals.

SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, hailed the achievement as a monumental step for humanity. He believes that successful booster recovery will revolutionise space travel, making it more sustainable and cost-effective. Musk has consistently emphasised the importance of reusability in space exploration, viewing this as a crucial element for enabling human life on other planets.

Future Implications for Space Exploration

Although the upper stage of the Starship was not recovered during this flight, the successful capture of the booster showcases the potential for future missions. SpaceX officials consider this a milestone that could pave the way for more ambitious projects in space exploration. As SpaceX continues to refine its technologies, the successful integration of the 'Chopsticks' system may significantly alter the landscape of rocket recovery and reuse, potentially leading to more frequent and affordable space missions.

 

SpaceX Captures Starship Booster with 'Chopsticks' During Historic Flight 5 Launch
