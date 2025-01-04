Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life

Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life

New findings show oxygen can form in CO2-rich atmospheres without biological life

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2025 19:15 IST
Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mars' atmosphere has ions, but no proof of O2 formation yet

Highlights
  • New oxygen pathway could reshape life detection methods
  • CO2 and helium ions form molecular oxygen, study shows
  • Oxygen can exist without biological processes on other planets
Advertisement

A new method for oxygen formation in carbon dioxide-rich planetary atmospheres has been identified, potentially altering the approach to searching for extraterrestrial life. This discovery demonstrates a unique pathway for molecular oxygen production that may occur without the involvement of biological processes. The finding sheds light on how oxygen could exist in the atmospheres of other planets, challenging conventional assumptions about life detection and atmospheric composition on extraterrestrial worlds.

Insights from the Study

According to research led by Shan Xi Tian and Jie Hu from the University of Science and Technology of China, a reaction between helium ions (He+) and carbon dioxide (CO2) can result in the formation of molecular oxygen (O2).

This mechanism was explored using advanced experimental setups, including time-of-flight mass spectrometry and ion velocity mapping. The reaction pathway was reconstructed under controlled conditions to determine how oxygen could form through abiotic means.

Potential Implications for Mars and Beyond

As per a Space.com report, the study suggests that this reaction may occur in Mars' upper atmosphere, given the prevalence of CO2 and helium ions produced by solar winds. While ions such as O+, O2+, and CO2+ have been detected in the Martian ionosphere, conclusive evidence of O2 formation through this mechanism has not yet been observed.

Scientific Validation and Future Applications

David Benoit, Senior Lecturer in Molecular Physics and Astrochemistry at the University of Hull, told Space.com that this discovery offers a significant addition to understanding oxygen formation in planetary atmospheres. The findings are expected to be integrated into future astrochemical models to refine predictions about exoplanetary atmospheres. The simultaneous presence of CO2, helium, and oxygen could validate this pathway as a viable source of molecular oxygen on distant worlds.

This research emphasises that oxygen, a critical marker for habitability, might form independently of life, redefining parameters in the search for extraterrestrial organisms.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oxygen, Atmosphere, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
Astronomers Seek Binary Supermassive Black Holes in Galactic Centers

Related Stories

Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is All You Need to Know About the Full Moons of 2025
  2. SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud
  2. Five Dwarf Galaxies Found in a Rare Alignment, Challenges Current Cosmic Models
  3. Solar Wind from Sun's Large Coronal Hole Could Create Auroras This Weekend
  4. Space Debris Crashes in Kenyan Village, Suspected Rocket Stage Part Identified
  5. Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life
  6. Full Moons of 2025: Dates, Supermoons, Lunar Eclipses, and Key Celestial Events
  7. ISRO 2025 Calendar: Space Docking, Gaganyaan, NISAR and Private PSLV Launch
  8. SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test
  9. Microsoft Plans to Invest $80 Billion on AI-Enabled Data Centres in Fiscal 2025
  10. Astronomers Seek Binary Supermassive Black Holes in Galactic Centers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »