Study Finds grey Seals Can Track Blood Oxygen to Prevent Drowning

grey seals regulate their breath-holding by tracking blood oxygen, with research confirming carbon dioxide has no effect.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 March 2025 22:19 IST
Photo Credit: Sea Mammal Research Unit, University of St. Andrews

Grey seals can track their oxygen levels internally.

Highlights
  • Grey seals monitor blood oxygen to determine when to surface
  • Study finds carbon dioxide levels do not impact dive duration
  • Research reveals seals rely on oxygen, not CO2, for breath control
Marine mammals rely on oxygen to survive, yet some species stay underwater for long periods without breathing. Scientists at the University of St Andrews wanted to understand how gray seals manage their time underwater without relying on carbon dioxide buildup as a signal. Six adult gray seals were placed in a controlled environment to observe their diving patterns. The seals were only allowed to surface at a designated chamber, where researchers adjusted oxygen and carbon dioxide levels to test their responses.

Research Confirms Oxygen as the Primary Trigger

According to the study published in Science, different air compositions were tested to measure their effect on dive times. The air in the breathing chamber was adjusted across four conditions: normal air, increased oxygen, reduced oxygen, and heightened carbon dioxide levels. When oxygen levels were increased, seals stayed underwater for longer. When oxygen was reduced, they surfaced sooner. Carbon dioxide changes did not alter their behavior, suggesting that oxygen, not carbon dioxide, determines when they come up for air.

Unique Adaptation in Marine Mammals

Researchers says that grey seals have an internal system to track oxygen levels. This allows them to surface before reaching dangerous limits. This ability prevents drowning and may be common among other marine species. Since deep-diving mammals must manage oxygen carefully, similar mechanisms could be present in whales, dolphins and other seals.

Experts Weigh in on the Discovery

Lucy Hawkes from the University of Exeter and Jessica Kendall-Bar from the University of California, San Diego, discussed the study's impact. They noted that understanding this adaptation sheds light on how marine mammals survive in extreme underwater conditions. Further research could explore how this system works in different species and environments.

grey Seals, Marine Mammals, Blood Oxygen, Diving Physiology, Animal Research, Marine Biology, Breath Control
