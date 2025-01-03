iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition was launched in China as an upgraded variant of the iQoo Z9 Turbo. The latest Turbo series handset has a 6,400mAh battery and it runs on the OriginOS 5 skin based on Android 14. The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood and it boasts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The standard variant was unveiled in April last year with a 6,000mAh battery.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Price

Price of iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB model. The 12GB+ 512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000), and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively.

The brand launched the vanilla iQoo Z9 Turbo in April last year with an initial price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, IR remote control, X-axis linear motor, and proximity sensor. The phones pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and offer facial recognition feature. It has IP64-rated protection against dust.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition is backed by a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging and reverse charging (via OTG). It measures 163.72×75.88×7.98mm and weighs 196 grams.

