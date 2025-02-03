Technology News
  Chinese Astronauts Successfully Generate Oxygen and Rocket Fuel Through Artificial Photosynthesis in Space

Chinese Astronauts Successfully Generate Oxygen and Rocket Fuel Through Artificial Photosynthesis in Space

Chinese astronauts aboard Tiangong have produced oxygen and rocket fuel through artificial photosynthesis.

Updated: 3 February 2025 13:00 IST
Chinese Astronauts Successfully Generate Oxygen and Rocket Fuel Through Artificial Photosynthesis in Space

Photo Credit: China Manned Space Agency

Chinese astronauts on Tiangong produce oxygen and rocket fuel via artificial photosynthesis

Highlights
  • Chinese astronauts generate oxygen & fuel using artificial photosynthes
  • New method for space missions consumes less energy than electrolysis
  • Technology could support China's lunar base by 2035 with sustainable re
Advertisement

Chinese astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station have successfully produced oxygen and rocket fuel through artificial photosynthesis. This development could play a crucial role in China's future lunar base by enabling resource generation on-site reducing the need for supplies from Earth. Conducted by the Shenzhou-19 crew, the experiment utilised water and carbon dioxide to create oxygen and hydrocarbon fuel components, similar to the natural process of photosynthesis in plants. The approach, which requires minimal energy, may provide a sustainable method for future space missions.

Artificial Photosynthesis Method and Its Potential

According to reports, Chinese state television CCTV stated that the artificial photosynthesis system mimics natural plant processes through engineered physical and chemical reactions. A semiconductor catalyst and a compact apparatus resembling a drawer were used to convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and hydrocarbon-based fuel. Researchers believe the technology could be adapted to produce methane or formic acid by changing the catalyst used in the reaction.

Energy-Efficient Alternative to Electrolysis

As reported by the South China Morning Post, this method consumes significantly less energy compared to electrolysis, which is currently used on the International Space Station (ISS) to generate oxygen. Studies have shown that electrolysis can require up to a third of the ISS's power supply, highlighting the potential advantage of this new technique in long-term space exploration.

Application in China's Lunar Base Plans

China plans to establish a lunar base near the Moon's south pole by 2035, and this artificial photosynthesis technology could support astronaut survival by generating breathable air and fuel for return missions. Reports indicate that China, in collaboration with Russia, is also working on a mini nuclear reactor to power the base. Astronauts are expected to land on the Moon by 2030, ahead of NASA's delayed Artemis missions.

 

Comments

Artificial Photosynthesis, Space Innovation, Tiangong, Lunar Base, Oxygen Production, Rocket Fuel, China Space Program, Space Exploration, Sustainability, NASA
Chinese Astronauts Successfully Generate Oxygen and Rocket Fuel Through Artificial Photosynthesis in Space
