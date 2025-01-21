Technology News
Oxygen Production Discovered in Deep-Sea Metal Nodules, Researchers Investigate

Oxygen is generated from deep-sea metal nodules, raising new questions about life on other planets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2025 19:00 IST
Oxygen Production Discovered in Deep-Sea Metal Nodules, Researchers Investigate

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ joakant

If oxygen can be made in the dark ocean on Earth, researchers believe

A recently identified process occurring in the ocean's darkest depths has prompted researchers to launch a mission to better understand its implications. Reports reveal that metal nodules on the seafloor might generate oxygen in the absence of sunlight. This unexpected discovery could have significant implications for understanding life in extreme environments, both on Earth and potentially on other planets. The investigation is expected to explore how oxygen might sustain life in conditions previously considered inhospitable.

Findings from Seabed Studies

According to findings published in Nature Geoscience, sensors placed on the seafloor at depths of approximately 5 km between Hawaii and Mexico recorded rising oxygen levels. The discovery challenges the longstanding belief that oxygen production occurs solely through photosynthesis. The lead researcher, Prof Andrew Sweetman from the Scottish Association for Marine Science, explained to BBC News that metal nodules were found to generate electric currents capable of splitting seawater into oxygen and hydrogen.

Potential Impact on Extraterrestrial Life Research

Reports indicate that this breakthrough has attracted the attention of NASA experts. Prof Sweetman stated during a press conference that collaborations with NASA aim to explore how the process might enable microbial life on other planets or moons. He emphasised that understanding this phenomenon could reshape the scientific approach to identifying life beyond Earth.

Debates Surrounding Deep-Sea Mining

The findings have intensified debates regarding the environmental risks of mining deep-sea metal nodules. Critics, including environmental organisations and marine scientists, argue that the discovery underscores the need to reassess seabed mining activities. A petition signed by over 900 scientists calls for a pause on mining operations to avoid potential harm to marine ecosystems.

Prof Sweetman, addressing concerns raised by mining companies such as Canada's Metals Company, stated that upcoming experiments would provide conclusive evidence. He advocated for a cautious approach, emphasising the importance of understanding deep-sea ecosystems before proceeding with large-scale industrial activities.

 

Deep-sea research, oxygen production, metal nodules
