Spacex Wraps 2024 with Its Final Falcon 9 Launch, Deploying Starlink V2 Satellites

SpaceX successfully launched Starlink V2 Mini satellites, marking its 132nd and final Falcon 9 mission of 2024

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX will launch its final Falcon 9 flight of 2024 with a batch of Starlink satellites on Dec. 31

Highlights
  • SpaceX concludes 2024 with its 132nd Falcon 9 launch
  • Starlink V2 Mini satellites include direct-to-cell features
  • Booster B1078 successfully lands on “Just Read the Instructions”
SpaceX brought its 2024 launch schedule to a close by deploying a new batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites, some equipped with direct-to-cell technology, into orbit. The mission, Starlink 12-6, lifted off at 12:39 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 31, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This marked SpaceX's 132nd and final Falcon 9 launch of the year, a significant achievement in its efforts to expand global internet access.

Mission Overview

Reports indicate that the Falcon 9 rocket carried 21 Starlink broadband satellites into low Earth orbit. Thirteen of these satellites are said to feature direct-to-cell capabilities, enhancing connectivity in remote areas. The mission was originally scheduled for December 30 at 1:02 a.m. EST but was delayed due to launch preparations. 

The Falcon 9 booster used for this mission, designated B1078, has now completed its 16th flight. Previous missions supported by this booster included Crew-6, USSF-124, and 11 Starlink missions. Sources confirm that the booster successfully landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, marking the 104th landing on this particular vessel and the 390th overall in SpaceX's history.

A Record-Setting Year

As reported by satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, over 6,850 active satellites are now part of the Starlink constellation, establishing it as the world's largest satellite network. This final mission capped a year of milestones, including 89 Starlink-specific launches.

Looking Ahead to 2025

SpaceX is reportedly aiming to increase its launch cadence in 2025. Planned missions include two commercial astronaut flights—Fram-2 and Ax-4—and two crew rotations for NASA and its partners. The company is also expected to broaden its customer base while continuing to expand its Starlink constellation.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink V2 Mini
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nvidia Supplier Ibiden Weighs Faster Expansion for AI Demand
Poco X7 Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

