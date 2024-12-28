Scientists Predict Under Sea Volcano Eruption Near Oregon Coast in 2025

An undersea volcano situated roughly 470 kilometers off Oregon's coastline, Axial Seamount, is showing signs of imminent activity. Researchers have noted telltale signals such as ground deformation, heightened seismic activity, and magma accumulation beneath the surface. These observations have led to a forecast suggesting that the volcano could erupt as early as 2025. This prediction represents a significant milestone in volcanic monitoring, as it is rare for scientists to anticipate eruptions with such precision.

Advanced Monitoring Reveals Key Indicators

According to the study Axial Seamount Has Suddenly Woken Up! An Update on the Latest Inflation and Seismic Data and a New Eruption Forecast presented at the American Geophysical Union meeting, Axial Seamount is among the most closely monitored submarine volcanoes globally. Instruments installed on the seafloor record real-time data, enabling scientists to study its activity continuously. Notable patterns, such as surface swelling and earthquake swarms similar to those preceding the volcano's 2015 eruption, have been observed again, suggesting a repeat event may be on the horizon.

Insights from Predictive Technologies

As per reports, the potential eruption has also spurred advancements in predictive models. Artificial intelligence is being employed to analyse seismic data collected during the 2015 eruption. This technology has identified specific patterns linked to magma movement, which could refine forecasting accuracy. Researchers view Axial Seamount as a critical testing ground for these innovations, which, if successful, could inform strategies for monitoring other volcanic systems.

Potential Impacts and Global Significance

While Axial Seamount poses minimal immediate threat to human populations, the 2022 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption, which caused a Pacific-wide tsunami, underscores the need for preparedness. Enhanced forecasting could provide timely warnings for coastal regions at risk. As the forecasted eruption draws closer, efforts to monitor and study the volcano will continue, with findings expected to have implications far beyond the Pacific Northwest.