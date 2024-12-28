Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Predict Under Sea Volcano Eruption Near Oregon Coast in 2025

Axial Seamount off Oregon shows signs of eruption as early as 2025, scientists report

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2024 19:00 IST
Scientists Predict Under Sea Volcano Eruption Near Oregon Coast in 2025

Photo Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Mary Pat Hrybyk-Keith

The 2022 Hunga Tonga eruption caused global effects, detected by ICON and Swarm.

Highlights
  • Axial Seamount volcano could erupt in 2025
  • Scientists predict undersea eruption with precision
  • New AI models may improve volcanic forecasting
Advertisement

An undersea volcano situated roughly 470 kilometers off Oregon's coastline, Axial Seamount, is showing signs of imminent activity. Researchers have noted telltale signals such as ground deformation, heightened seismic activity, and magma accumulation beneath the surface. These observations have led to a forecast suggesting that the volcano could erupt as early as 2025. This prediction represents a significant milestone in volcanic monitoring, as it is rare for scientists to anticipate eruptions with such precision.

Advanced Monitoring Reveals Key Indicators

According to the study Axial Seamount Has Suddenly Woken Up! An Update on the Latest Inflation and Seismic Data and a New Eruption Forecast presented at the American Geophysical Union meeting, Axial Seamount is among the most closely monitored submarine volcanoes globally. Instruments installed on the seafloor record real-time data, enabling scientists to study its activity continuously. Notable patterns, such as surface swelling and earthquake swarms similar to those preceding the volcano's 2015 eruption, have been observed again, suggesting a repeat event may be on the horizon.

Insights from Predictive Technologies

As per reports, the potential eruption has also spurred advancements in predictive models. Artificial intelligence is being employed to analyse seismic data collected during the 2015 eruption. This technology has identified specific patterns linked to magma movement, which could refine forecasting accuracy. Researchers view Axial Seamount as a critical testing ground for these innovations, which, if successful, could inform strategies for monitoring other volcanic systems.

Potential Impacts and Global Significance

While Axial Seamount poses minimal immediate threat to human populations, the 2022 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption, which caused a Pacific-wide tsunami, underscores the need for preparedness. Enhanced forecasting could provide timely warnings for coastal regions at risk. As the forecasted eruption draws closer, efforts to monitor and study the volcano will continue, with findings expected to have implications far beyond the Pacific Northwest.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Axial Seamount, Undersea Volcano, Oregon Eruption, Volcanic Forecasting, Seismic Activity, AI in Volcanology, Earthquake Swarms
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Organic Molecules in Space: A Key to Understanding Life's Cosmic Origins
Scientists Predict Under Sea Volcano Eruption Near Oregon Coast in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' Might Stream This January
  2. Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel
#Latest Stories
  1. Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Halftime Show Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Scientists Predict Under Sea Volcano Eruption Near Oregon Coast in 2025
  3. Organic Molecules in Space: A Key to Understanding Life's Cosmic Origins
  4. ISRO's Spadex Mission to Demonstrate Satellite Docking on December 30
  5. Space Missions of 2025: Lunar Landings, Asteroid Sampling, and More
  6. Solar Cycle 25: How the Sun’s Peak Activity Will Impact Earth in 2025
  7. The Secret of the Shiledars OTT Release Date Announced: What You Need to Know
  8. Anne Hathaway’s Mothers' Instinct Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  9. All We Imagine As Light OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Vikrant Massey Starrer Might Stream on this OTT Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »