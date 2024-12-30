Poco X7 series will launch in India soon. The company has now announced the launch date of the lineup. The base Poco X7 is expected to arrive alongside a Pro variant. The availability details of the smartphones have been confirmed as well. Over the past few weeks, expected key features of the handsets have been tipped. The base version will likely get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, and the Pro variant is said to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC.

Poco X7 Series India Launch, Availability

The Poco X7 series will launch in India on January 9 at 5:30pm IST, according to an X post by the company. The promotional poster confirms that the upcoming smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

The lineup is expected to include the base Poco X7 and the Poco X7 Pro. In another X thread, Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon confirmed that there will not be a "Neo" variant in the lineup.

Poco X7 Series Features (Expected)

The Poco X7 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Pro handset will likely get a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. Both handsets are said to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The base Poco X7 could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen could support HDR10+, TÜV Rheinland eye care certification and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Pro version may arrive with a 6.67-inch CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED display with a 2,560Hz touch sampling rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness level.

For optics, the Poco X7 may get a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS support and 2x optical zoom. The Pro version could get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS as well as 4K video recording support. The base version is tipped to get a 20-megapixel sensor.

The Poco X7 and X7 Pro handsets could get IP68-rated builds to resist dust and water ingress. The vanilla option could pack a 5,110mAh battery with 45W TurboCharging support, while the Pro variant may house a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired HyperCharging support.