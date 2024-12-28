Technology News
English Edition

ISRO's Spadex Mission to Demonstrate Satellite Docking on December 30

ISRO's Spadex mission will showcase satellite docking, power transfer, and precision technologies for future missions

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2024 17:01 IST
ISRO's Spadex Mission to Demonstrate Satellite Docking on December 30

Photo Credit: ISRO

Two small satellites will launch for a docking demonstration on December 30, 2024, from Sriharikota

Highlights
  • ISRO launches Spadex mission with two satellites on December 30
  • Mission to demonstrate docking, power transfer, and joint control
  • Advanced tech to aid future space projects like Chandrayaan-4
Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to close the year with the Spadex mission, scheduled for launch at 9:58 pm on December 30 from the Sriharikota spaceport. This mission involves two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), aimed at demonstrating docking capabilities in orbit. By showcasing the alignment, connection, and power transfer between these satellites, the mission is expected to pave the way for future endeavours, including the Chandrayaan-4 and the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Mission Details and Objectives

According to reports, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C60) will place the 220-kg satellites into a 470-km circular orbit. The satellites will begin by separating to a distance of 10–20 km using relative velocity adjustments provided by the rocket. The Target satellite's propulsion system will then maintain this distance to prevent further drift, marking the start of what is referred to as the "far rendezvous." Gradual approaches by the Chaser satellite will follow, reducing the gap in calculated stages until docking is achieved.

Once docked, the satellites will demonstrate electrical power transfer and joint spacecraft control. Following separation, both satellites will operate their respective payloads, which are designed to function for two years.

Technological Highlights and Payloads

The Spadex mission is reported to employ innovative technologies, including docking mechanisms and advanced sensors, ensuring precision during the docking process. A relative orbit determination and propagation system, based on navigation constellations, is also part of this mission. The Chaser satellite features a high-resolution miniature surveillance camera, while the Target satellite carries a multispectral payload for monitoring vegetation and natural resources. A radiation monitor onboard the Target will collect space radiation data for analysis.

Additional Experiments

As per several reports, the rocket's final stage will host experiments involving 24 payloads, including a robotic arm for debris capture and a study on seed germination and plant growth. The mission marks a significant leap in demonstrating small satellite docking, a challenging feat requiring precise control and coordination.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, Spadex Mission, Satellite Docking, PSLV-C60, Indian Space Research Organisation, Chandrayaan-4
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Anne Hathaway’s Mothers' Instinct Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Related Stories

ISRO's Spadex Mission to Demonstrate Satellite Docking on December 30
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant
  2. OnePlus 13 Price Range in India, OnePlus 13R Storage Variant Leaked
  3. Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel
  4. How Solar Cycle 25 Will Shape 2025 Sun's Activity Flares and Impacts
  5. Space Missions of 2025: Lunar Landings, Asteroid Sampling, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO's Spadex Mission to Demonstrate Satellite Docking on December 30
  2. Space Missions of 2025: Lunar Landings, Asteroid Sampling, and More
  3. Solar Cycle 25: How the Sun’s Peak Activity Will Impact Earth in 2025
  4. The Secret of the Shiledars OTT Release Date Announced: What You Need to Know
  5. Anne Hathaway’s Mothers' Instinct Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  6. All We Imagine As Light OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Vikrant Massey Starrer Might Stream on this OTT Platform
  8. Mice VR Headsets Revolutionise Brain Activity Studies and Behavioural Research
  9. How Human Activity Fuels Pandemics: Climate Change and Biodiversity at the Core
  10. What Time Is NASA's Parker Solar Probe Closest Sun Flyby on Christmas Eve?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »