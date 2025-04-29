Technology News
Amazon Launches 27 Satellites to Start Building Project Kuiper Internet Constellation

Amazon’s Project Kuiper takes flight with the launch of 27 satellites aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket.

Updated: 29 April 2025 21:28 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/SpaceX-Imagery

An Atlas V rocket launches 27 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket has been launched carrying 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband spacecraft. The launch took place from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 28, 2025, at 7:01 PM EDT (4:31 AM IST). It is reported to be the first of more than 80 launches, which are planned to deploy a megaconstellation for Project Kuiper. The ultimate end goal for Amazon is to provide end-to-end network service, which means routing data both to and from the satellites and from the internet to the satellites and from the satellites to a customer's terminal antenna. The effort is expected to start covering customers later this year. The remaining 80-plus launches will be performed by Atlas V and its successor, ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

According to a Space.com report, the 27 satellites will be initially placed at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometres) and will later manoeuvre themselves to their operational height of 392 miles (630 kilometres). Interestingly, reports suggest that Amazon will eventually harbour more than 3,200 satellites. In contrast, SpaceX's Starlink network already has over 7,200 active broadband satellites. The report further claims that the brand is planning to launch 80 more satellites in the next few months.

Today's launch used an Atlas V rocket, and the Kuiper fleet rollout will see additional launch missions with more Atlas Vs and Vulcan Centaur rockets.

Amazon has also advanced its satellites with innovative technologies, such as phased array antennas, optical inter-satellite links, updatable software, solar arrays, and efficient propulsion, to create a high-performance service architecture, accessible from any point on Earth.

Amazon's Kuiper launch seems near following satellite deployment and testing, with an approach to compete with the operational architecture of Starlink by establishing a datalink from the internet down to Earth stations.

 

