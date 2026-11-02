Apple launched the HomeView as its first smart home device with a dedicated Liquid Retina display. The HomeView is set to go on sale in India and other global markets later this month in four colour options. Positioned as a smart home device for multiple family members, the HomeView supports facial recognition. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already started lining up new features for the smart home device. According to a report, the company is planning to release an update that will allow the HomeView to act as a home security camera. Further, it might get new dedicated AI apps, in addition to the Siri AI app.

HomeView New Features (Expected)

In a post on X, user pdfu (@itspdfu) has shared that Apple's HomeView will soon be able to act as a home security camera as part of the HomeKit environment. The user spotted the functionality in the HomeView Software 27.2 update. The update reportedly offers a better view of the “functionality and privacy protections.” The HomeView is said to work as a security camera with HomeKit Secure Video, and will be capable of activity detection, streaming, and recording.

The security camera footage and recordings from the HomeView will only be available for the six registered family members for viewing, the code string reportedly highlighted. Further, the smart home device is said to present a green light on the display and play a sound when a user views the camera stream or when it starts recording.

This appears to be similar to the camera and microphone indicators that iPhone and iPad models feature, denoted by green and yellow lights, respectively. On top of this, the user said that HomeView will send an alert to other users when the HomeKit Secure Video settings are tweaked. Users will reportedly be able to manage how the HomeView behaves, including turning off recordings, along with managing the detection and streaming settings.

Apple's HomeView Software 27.2 update could also let users choose when the smart home device can detect motion to stream and record videos. There could be three options available, including When Home, When Away, and When Asleep.

In another post, the user revealed that Apple also plans to launch dedicated AI apps for the HomeView, including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT. This would also be a significant update, since the HomeView does not have its own App Store. Hence, like the first iPhone, users will not be able to download new apps. Initially, it will only ship with Apple's Siri AI chatbot.