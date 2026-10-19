Samsung launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India on Sunday as the third addition to its Galaxy F70 lineup. The phone joins the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and the Galaxy F70e 5G. The new handset is set to go on sale in the country later this week. It will be available in two colour options and two RAM/storage configurations. It runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1300 series chipset. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. It also gets a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 22,999. The smartphone will go on sale in India on October 20 and will be available on Flipkart at an effective price of Rs. 17,999, including launch offers. The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is available in Bold Black and Vivid Violet.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with an unspecified Android-based One UI version. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,340 pixels) Infinity-U sAMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone runs on an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset with six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, reaching a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The tech giant claims that the phone ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G carries a triple rear camera system. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, plus a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G also features an ARM Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and GPS for connectivity. It measures 7.5mm in thickness.