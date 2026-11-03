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Apple HomeView Ultra With 9-Inch Display, Robotic Arm Said to Be in the Works; Price, Launch Timeline Tipped

Apple's upcoming HomeView Ultra could use cameras and sensors to understand its surroundings and respond to different situations.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 11:17 IST
Apple HomeView Ultra With 9-Inch Display, Robotic Arm Said to Be in the Works; Price, Launch Timeline Tipped

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's first HomeView smart home hub features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display

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Highlights
  • Apple is said to be developing a high-end smart home device
  • The design is said to resemble Pixar's iconic desk lamp
  • Apple reportedly started developing the project in 2019
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Apple launched the HomeView last month with a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and Siri AI. The smart display is not yet on the shelves, but Apple is reportedly working on a premium version of its HomeView smart home hub, which could feature a larger display and an AI-powered robotic arm. The upcoming device, potentially called HomeView Ultra, is expected to offer more advanced smart home capabilities than the existing HomeView. 

Apple HomeView Ultra Could Feature Robotic Arm

As reported by The Information, Apple is developing a high-end smart home device, HomeView Ultra, with a 9-inch display. The upcoming model features a motorised robotic arm that can swivel and move the screen around a room.

The purported HomeView Ultra is said to resemble Pixar's iconic desk lamp. The robotic arm is said to follow users as they move around their homes. Apple initially started developing the project in 2019 under the codename J595. The company's original plans reportedly focused primarily on improving video calling experiences, but the hopes expanded after Apple started focusing on expanding AI capabilities

HomeView Ultra will reportedly use cameras and sensors to understand its surroundings and respond to different situations. It may be able to switch on lights when someone enters a room. The device is also reportedly being developed with the ability to recognise obstacles and avoid collisions while moving its robotic arm.

According to the report, much of the hardware development for Apple's robotic smart home device “has been finished for around two years.” However, software development is pending as Apple looks to add more AI features.

As per the report, the HomeView Ultra could arrive as early as next year, although its launch may be delayed until 2028. It is expected to be priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,000). The final price may vary depending on component costs and market conditions.

Apple has not officially confirmed the product's name or launch timeline. However, the new report corroborates previous reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The company introduced its first HomeView smart home hub last month with a price tag of Rs. 39,900 and $299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in the US. Sale of the device will begin on November 13. It has a 7-inch Liquid Retina display, Siri AI integration and facial recognition capabilities.

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Further reading: Apple HomeView Ultra, HomeView Ultra, Apple HomeView, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Apple HomeView Ultra With 9-Inch Display, Robotic Arm Said to Be in the Works; Price, Launch Timeline Tipped
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