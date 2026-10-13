Apple HomeView was launched on Tuesday as the latest addition to its smart home lineup. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, it marks a new category of device that combines entertainment, communication, and home automation. The Apple HomeView sports a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and a built-in speaker system. It features facial recognition, with Apple claiming to offer personalised experiences to different members of a household. The smart home device supports Siri AI to deliver personalised responses through compatible Apple devices.

Apple HomeView Price in India, Availability

The price of the Apple HomeView in India is set at Rs. 39,900 and $299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in the US. Customers in India, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US can pre-order the Apple HomeView starting today through Apple's online store and the Apple Store app. Sales will begin on November 13.

Apple HomeView will be available in four colour options — Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink, and Space Gray. It is also offered as a wall-mounted version, called Apple HomeView (Wall Mounted), which carries the same starting price.

Apple HomeView Features, Specifications

The Apple HomeView sports a 7-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and up to 500 nits of brightness, housed in an aluminium design. It has a domed speaker base connected through a stainless steel hinge. The company claims this hinge allows users to adjust the display's tilt for viewing on a tabletop.

Photo Credit: Apple

As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, HomeView's interface is capable of adjusting the displayed information based on the user's distance from the device. It can also show simpler information when someone is across the room, and expand upon it when they come in closer. Apple is also offering a collection of customisable faces, including Photos, Flow, and Snoopy, alongside options for displaying widgets and shared photo albums.

HomeView supports facial recognition for up to six people. This, as per Apple, enables each household member to access a personalised Home Screen with their own apps and widgets. Personal information in apps like Messages and Calendar remains restricted to the recognised user. On the other hand, shared albums and music can be accessed by the entire household.

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's smart home hub is powered by the A18 chip. It comes with Siri AI. The voice assistant supports broader world knowledge, improved music discovery, and onscreen awareness, similar to its iOS 27 counterpart. Siri AI can use personal context from various apps, while conversations started on HomeView can continue in the Siri app.

On the audio front, Apple HomeView has two custom full-range drivers in the display, a down-firing woofer, and two force-cancelling passive radiators in the base. As per the company, the device uses computational audio to adjust loudness and bass response in real time. It also includes support for spatial audio and multiroom playback with compatible HomePod and AirPlay speakers.

Photo Credit: Apple

HomeView supports FaceTime with Center Stage. Meanwhile, users can also respond to messages by voice or through the on-screen keyboard. In the kitchen, HomeView can display recipes as step-by-step instructions and offer hands-free timer controls.

Apart from this, HomeView can function as a central dashboard for compatible smart home accessories. For example, users can control lights, thermostats, locks, and blinds through touch or Siri AI, and its Home Camera face can display up to nine camera feeds simultaneously.

For security, the Apple device uses Secure Exclaves, protected and compartmentalised runtimes, in its A18 chip to isolate camera and microphone data processing from the rest of the system. Further, it only displays personal information when the enrolled user is recognised and their paired iPhone or iPad is present and has been recently unlocked.