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Apple TV 4K (4th Generation), HomePod Mini 2 Launched in India With Siri AI: Price, Specifications

Apple says both of its new home entertainment devices can serve as a smart home hub, allowing users to control compatible accessories.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 October 2026 19:27 IST
Apple TV 4K (4th Generation), HomePod Mini 2 Launched in India With Siri AI: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's new streaming device comes with far-field microphones

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Highlights
  • The Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) is priced at Rs. 39,900 in India
  • It is powered by the A19 processor and offers Siri AI support
  • Availability for the HomePod mini 2 starts on October 30
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Apple expanded its lineup of home entertainment devices with the launch of the new Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) and the HomePod mini 2. The Cupertino-based tech giant claims both devices bring updated hardware, smarter voice controls, and improved audio experiences compared to their predecessors. The refreshed Apple TV 4K is powered by the A19 chip and offers a new Siri AI experience for discovering content, alongside hands-free voice control. Meanwhile, the HomePod mini 2 is offered in new colour options and gets upgraded audio, alongside support for Siri AI.

Apple TV 4K (4th Generation), HomePod Mini 2 Price in India and Availability

The Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) is priced at Rs. 39,900 in India. It will go on sale starting November 13.

Meanwhile, the price of the HomePod mini 2 is set at Rs. 18,900, with availability beginning October 30. The speaker is offered in five colour options — Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Midnight.

Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) Features, Specifications

The Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) is powered by the A19 chip. This, as per the company, delivers up to 50 percent faster CPU performance and up to twice the GPU performance compared with the previous generation. The streaming device gets a dedicated AV1 decoder for more efficient video streaming.

There is support for Siri AI as well. Users can leverage Apple's upgraded voice assistant to discover films and TV shows, and it can provide recommendations and conversational responses, too. Apart from this, they can ask follow-up questions about the content they are watching, and the answers will be relayed in a compact overlay.

For interaction, the Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) comes with three built-in far-field microphones. The streaming device is paired with an updated remote, which adds Find My support alongside Precision Finding. On the audio front, there is a four-speaker surround sound setup when paired with four HomePod mini 2 or HomePod (2nd generation) speakers.

The new Apple TV 4K supports Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, FaceTime through Continuity Camera, and personalised photo screensavers.

HomePod Mini 2 Features, Specifications

The HomePod mini 2 is powered by Apple's S10 chip. Apple says it uses computational audio to optimise sound in real time and supports 360-degree audio. Consequently, it can be used individually, in a stereo pair, or as part of a multiroom audio setup. Users can pair up four HomePod mini 2 speakers with the new Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) to create a surround sound system.

apple homepod Apple

Apple offers the HomePod mini 2 in five colour options
Photo Credit: Apple

 

A new feature on the refreshed model is Sound Glow. As the name suggests, it adds lighting effects to music playback, where the top of the speaker glows and pulses in response to bass and treble. Users can also choose soundscapes, such as rain, to create ambient lighting effects.

While Siri AI is not available out of the box, Apple has confirmed that it will be offered via a future software update for more natural conversations, personalised assistance, and better music discovery. The HomePod mini 2 can also serve as a smart home hub. This allows users to control compatible accessories, run automations, and manage scenes.

Apple says the HomePod mini 2 works with compatible Apple Home Collection accessories, including video doorbells and cameras.

HomePod mini 2

HomePod mini 2

  • KEY SPECS
Model HomePod mini 2
Touchpad Yes
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Further reading: Apple TV 4K 4th Generation, Apple TV 4K 4th Generation Price in India, Apple TV 4K 4th Generation Price, Apple TV 4K 4th Generation Features, Apple TV 4K 4th Generation Specifications, HomePod mini 2, HomePod mini 2 Price in India, HomePod mini 2 Features, HomePod mini 2 Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Apple TV 4K (4th Generation), HomePod Mini 2 Launched in India With Siri AI: Price, Specifications
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