Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its smart home ecosystem with a new hub and updated versions of its existing home entertainment devices. The upcoming products are expected to strengthen the company's connected home offering, with the hub acting as a central interface for smart home controls. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared new details about Apple's upcoming devices, covering their expected launch timelines, hardware upgrades, design options and features. The products are expected to arrive in stages over the coming weeks.

Apple HomeView Smart Hub Features, Design

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, claimed that Apple's HomeView will arrive in two variants with different mounting options. The countertop model will reportedly have a display sitting on top of a metal speaker base, similar to the design of Apple's iMac G4. It is expected to be available in space grey, silver, starlight and pink colourways.

The wall-mounted HomeView model is expected to have a square base and come in silver and space grey. Both versions could feature Apple's A18 chip, while Gurman suggests the hub may offer better sound quality than the upcoming HomePod mini.

Siri is expected to be central to how users interact with the HomeView, which could let them control smart home devices using voice commands. The device is also tipped to support a limited number of Apple apps, but may not have its own App Store. Users could get access to widgets from third-party iPhone apps as well.

The HomeView name reportedly first appeared in a trademark filing in 2025. The filing also mentioned homeOS, Apple's reported operating system for its smart home devices.

Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini Launch Details

According to Gurman, Apple could give the next Apple TV 4K a chip upgrade, moving from the A15 Bionic in the 2022 model to the A19. The company has also reportedly tried out a Siri Remote with a built-in speaker, which would make it easier to track down when it gets lost between sofa cushions.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also reportedly tested built-in microphones for the TV box, potentially letting users ask Siri questions without reaching for the remote or using a HomePod. It is not yet clear if either feature will make the final cut.

The new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are expected to arrive in stores on October 30, after their reported unveiling at the October 13 event. Apple is also said to be working with appliance makers such as LG on smart home products, including thermostats, door locks and doorbells, that can work with its ecosystem.